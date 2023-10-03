Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 8:43 AM

Greenland women demand compensation for 'forced birth control'

By Paul Godfrey

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Dozens of elderly Greenland women are demanding compensation for being subjected to forced birth control by the Danish government more than 50 years ago.

Lawyers acting for the 67 women, some of whom are in their late 70s, submitted a claim Monday seeking an immediate $42,150 payment for each of the women amid an official inquiry by the governments of Denmark and Greenland that is due to finish in 2025.

Advertisement

The group said it would take legal action if their claims are rejected.

Between 1966 and 1970, at least 4,500 intrauterine devices -- the coil -- were fitted to women without their knowledge or permission to restrict the birth rate of the territory's majority Indigenous Inuit people. Some of the women were as young as 13 when they had the IUDs fitted.

Read More

The group's leader, Naja Lyberth, told the BBC the women could not afford to wait any longer for justice.

"We are getting older. The oldest of us, who had IUDs inserted in the 1960s, were born in the 1940s and are approaching 80. We want to act now."

"It's already 100% clear that the government has broken the law by violating our human rights and causing us serious harm," she said.

Advertisement

Aftercare was poor to nonexistent, with many women suffering pain, internal bleeding and abdominal infections, in part because coils for adult women were fitted to young girls, leading to several having hysterectomies or otherwise becoming unable to have children.

"It was the same as sterilizing the girls from the beginning," Lyberth said.

Some were unaware they had the devices until recently after they were examined by gynecologists.

The scale of the abuse was likely on a much wider scale than the 4,500 known cases, with the Greenland government estimating that by the end of 1969, 35% of women of child-bearing age in the territory had been fitted with a coil.

It is acknowledged that forced contraction was practiced until 1975, but there is evidence that it continued long afterward, according to BBC, which reported that one woman discovered she had been fitted with a coil in 2009 when she was unable to conceive.

A second woman told of being administered a long-acting contraceptive injection without her consent in 2014. Greenland, a Danish colony since 1953, assumed responsibility for healthcare in 1991.

Advertisement

The Danish government said it was committed to getting to the bottom of what it acknowledged was a "tragic" issue.

"It is a deeply tragic matter and the women's stories have left a profound impression on me. It is imperative that we thoroughly investigate this matter, which is why a team of researchers currently is conducting an independent and impartial investigation," Danish Health Minister Sophie Lohde told The Guardian.

Latest Headlines

Three killed, four injured in shooting rampage at top Bangkok shopping mall
World News // 42 minutes ago
Three killed, four injured in shooting rampage at top Bangkok shopping mall
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and four were injured after a gunman went on a shooting rampage Tuesday at an upscale shopping mall in the center of Bangkok, medical authorities said.
Japan commits $1.2B to Micron to build Hiroshima semiconductor plant
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan commits $1.2B to Micron to build Hiroshima semiconductor plant
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Japanese government on Tuesday announced it to give U.S. semiconductor maker Micron Technology $1.2 billion to help it build a plant in Hiroshima in western Japan.
Trio wins Nobel Prize in physics for electron observations
World News // 3 hours ago
Trio wins Nobel Prize in physics for electron observations
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A trio of scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for their experiments that allowed the observation of electrons.
Evergrande shares roar back after trading suspension lifted
World News // 3 hours ago
Evergrande shares roar back after trading suspension lifted
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Shares in embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande jumped after trading resumed in Hong Kong after their suspension last week.
U.N. Security Council approves long-sought multinational force for Haiti
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. Security Council approves long-sought multinational force for Haiti
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Monday to approve a long-sought resolution that will deploy a multinational security force to Haiti to battle violent and deadly street gangs.
Pope Francis open to blessings for same-sex couples, not women priests
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis open to blessings for same-sex couples, not women priests
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed he is open to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples, as he reaffirmed the Church's ban on women priests, in answers to critical questions ahead of a major Vatican meeting this week.
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
World News // 23 hours ago
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foreign ministers from the European Union gathered in Kyiv for a summit that aimed to show the bloc's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia as potential funding from the U.S. appeared increasingly uncertain.
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Two American scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their work on the technology that led to the breakthrough mRNA vaccines used to protect against COVID-19.
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
World News // 1 day ago
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Britain's water utilities industry unveiled plans Monday to almost double infrastructure investment to $117 billion between 2025 and 2030 to maintain top-quality drinking water and drastically cut dumping of sewage.
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
World News // 1 day ago
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The roof of a Mexican Catholic church collapsed, killing at least nine people and injuring 40 others, officials and authorities said late Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement