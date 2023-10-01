Advertisement
World News
Oct. 1, 2023 / 6:55 PM

Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election

By Joe Fisher
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski also joined "march of a million hearts" demonstration in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, in support of the opposition party and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo courtesy of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski/Twitter
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Supporters of the Polish opposition coalition flooded the streets of the capital Warsaw Sunday for the "march of a million hearts," with the nation's election two weeks away.

Nearly 1 million people took part in the demonstration, led by former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German news organization Deutsche Presse-Agentur reports. The demonstration was held in protest of the ruling Law and Justice Party.

Tusk called the opposition movement a "force that cannot be stopped," and a "signal for Poland's rebirth," according to the Polish Press Agency.

"The impossible became possible. When I see this sea of ​​hearts, when I see these smiling faces, I feel good that this breakthrough moment is coming in the history of our homeland," Tusk said in a statement on his party Platforma Obywatelska's website.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski also joined the rally. He was at Tusk's side during another protest in June which marked the 34th anniversary of the trade union, Solidarity, defeating the Communist Party in the 1989 election.

"With this lineup, I'm convinced we will win. Not only these elections, but above all a better future for Poland," Trzaskowski posted on X, former known as Twitter. "A future based on community and solidarity, not division and hatred."

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a Law and Justice Party gathering Sunday that Tusk being elected prime minister would result in cuts to social services.

