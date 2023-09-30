Advertisement
World News
Sept. 30, 2023 / 1:37 PM

Former official says 'almost no Armenians left' in Nagorno-Karabakh region

By Simon Druker
Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh cross the border with Azerbaijan by car, carrying their belongings with them, near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on Friday. Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh cross the border with Azerbaijan by car, carrying their belongings with them, near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on Friday. Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A former top official of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Eastern Europe said Saturday almost none of its ethnic Armenian population remains following a mass wave of migration of more than 100,000 people.

Artak Beglaryan, the region's former state minister, said in a social media post that the enclave "is almost fully empty with at most a few hundred people remaining, who are also leaving."

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh following a military operation conducted by Azerbaijan to recapture the area, officials confirmed Friday.

Roughly 88,000 of them crossed the border into Armenia in less than a week, the United Nations said Friday, accounting for more than 80% of the Armenian population in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which shares a border with Azerbaijan.

Read More

Approximately 120,000 ethnic Armenians called the region home.

A majority of those coming into Armenia do have family there, while approximately 32,000 require government accommodation, according to the Armenian Prime Minister's Office.

The UN is sending a team of observers to the region.

President Ilham Aliyev's government last week launched a military operation to retake the 1,700-square-mile territory in the name of Azerbaijan. The breakaway republic was formed in 1994 following a war between Azerbaijan and Armenia and has seen several military conflicts over the years.

Advertisement

Azerbaijan will now formally dissolve the republic, prompting thousands of ethnic Armenians to immediately flee across the border back into Armenia, which has a total population of 2.8 million.

The region itself is located in the South Caucasus, in the Lesser Caucasus mountain range.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a speech last Sunday warned of the possibility of ethnic cleansing, but Aliyev has denied any hint of the practice and publicly stated he will guarantee the safety of Armenians choosing to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Latest Headlines

China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
World News // 2 hours ago
China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- China on Saturday slammed American government accusations that Beijing has spent billions of dollars on creating a global "disinformation" network, calling the United States an "empire of lies."
Elon Musk angers German government with post backing far-right party
World News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk angers German government with post backing far-right party
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is under fire after publicly backing a far-right political party in Germany, suggesting the current government should not be re-elected over its position on the current migrant crisis in Europe.
2 hospitalized in accident involving historic Flying Scotsman locomotive
World News // 8 hours ago
2 hospitalized in accident involving historic Flying Scotsman locomotive
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Two people were hospitalized in an accident in Scotland involving the historic Flying Scotsman locomotive, officials said.
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
World News // 8 hours ago
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- In a sign of the toll Moscow's invasion is having on Russian troop levels, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Saturday for the military to enlist 130,000 more recruits.
Driver, 14-year-old student killed in British school bus crash
World News // 1 day ago
Driver, 14-year-old student killed in British school bus crash
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A school bus driver and a 14-year-old girl were killed Friday in a British accident that sent several other kids to hospitals, according to Merseyside Police.
Ukraine says strike in Russia's Kursk region took out high-tech radar system
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says strike in Russia's Kursk region took out high-tech radar system
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian attack drone carrying an explosive payload destroyed a Russian mobile anti-aircraft radar station in Russia's Kursk region, state media said Friday.
Swedish PM calls in military to assist with gang violence
World News // 1 day ago
Swedish PM calls in military to assist with gang violence
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called together the armed forces and police to tackle rising gang violence on Monday, blaming it on "failed integration."
Eurozone inflation falls to 4.3% on falling energy prices, slowing food price rises
World News // 1 day ago
Eurozone inflation falls to 4.3% on falling energy prices, slowing food price rises
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation fell by an unexpected 0.9% to 4.3% in September as the pace at which prices rose slowed in 15 out of the 20 countries that use the euro, led by an easing of food inflation and plunging energy prices.
52 dead, 50 injured in suspected suicide bombing on Eid worshipers in Pakistan
World News // 1 day ago
52 dead, 50 injured in suspected suicide bombing on Eid worshipers in Pakistan
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A suicide bombing in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan on Friday killed at least 52 people and injured more than 50, authorities said.
NATO boss: Ukraine closer to alliance 'than ever' as Russia reduced to Iran, North Korea deals
World News // 1 day ago
NATO boss: Ukraine closer to alliance 'than ever' as Russia reduced to Iran, North Korea deals
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a visit to Kyiv on Thursday called Ukraine closer to the alliance than ever before while Russia is reduced to arms deals with Iran and North Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
Donald Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Donald Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement