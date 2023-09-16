Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 16, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Medical supplies arrive in flood-ravaged Libya; halt in mass burials urged

By Don Jacobson
A collapsed building in the port city of Derna, eastern Libya, is shown on Thursday in the wake of devastating floods and swept away entire neighborhoods. Medical supplies from the World Health Organization began arriving over the weekend. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE
A collapsed building in the port city of Derna, eastern Libya, is shown on Thursday in the wake of devastating floods and swept away entire neighborhoods. Medical supplies from the World Health Organization began arriving over the weekend. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Aid in the form of nearly 30 tons of health supplies arrived in the flood-devastated Libyan port city of Derna on Saturday as officials urged a halt to the practice of burying victims in mass graves.

Some 29 metric tons of health supplies arrived in Benghazi, Libya, from the World Health Organization's logistics hub in Dubai, enough to reach almost 250,000 people, the agency announced.

Advertisement

The shipment reflects "an intensified emergency response" to the flooding in eastern Libya in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, the WHO said. The supplies include essential medicines, trauma and emergency surgery supplies and medical equipment.

Also included are body bags for "the safe and dignified movement and burial of the deceased."

Read More

The WHO and the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Friday urged Libyan officials to halt the practice of placing flood victims into mass graves, calling it "detrimental to the population" and pointing out that dead bodies generally do not pose health risks.

Advertisement

Nearly 4,000 people killed in the flooding have been identified so far, the WHO said. The Libyan Red Crescent reported Friday that at least 11,300 people have died with another 10,100 reported as still missing.

Pierre Guyomarch, head of ICRC's forensics unit, said the belief that dead bodies will cause epidemics is not supported by evidence, adding that those who survive natural disasters "are more likely to spread disease than dead bodies.

"We urge authorities in communities touched by tragedy to not rush forward with mass burials or mass cremations," added Dr. Kazunobu Kojima of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program. "Dignified management of bodies is important for families and communities, and in the cases of conflict, is often an important component of bringing about a swifter end to the fighting."

As concern grew about a possible humanitarian disaster in Libya, the United Nations issued an urgent appeal for help in coping with both it and last week's destructive earthquake in Morocco.

"The scale of the [Libya floods] is shocking," UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement posted on X. "We are launching a flash appeal for $71.4 million to swiftly assist 250,000 people. Getting lifesaving supplies to people and preventing a secondary health crisis is essential."

Advertisement

The two back-to-back devastating disasters in Morocco and Libya, he added, "are a stark reminder of the impact of natural disasters."

In its appeal, the UN noted that Libyan lawmakers have called the humanitarian situation in the country "catastrophic" and that local authorities are "overwhelmed" by the scale of the disaster. They are calling for immediate support from the UN, international organizations and neighboring countries.

In hard-hit Derna, where two burst dams sent torrents of water rushing through the area, it has been estimated that 30% of the city may have disappeared as a result. An analysis by the United Nations Satellite Center showed more than 2,200 buildings have been exposed to flooding in the port city.

The city's mayor described the situation as "rapidly deteriorating," UN officials said, and is urging aid workers to establish a sea corridor for emergency relief and evacuations since most of roads have been washed out.

Latest Headlines

Police: Man arrested near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall
World News // 1 hour ago
Police: Man arrested near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested near London's Buckingham Palace Saturday after scaling a wall to gain entry to the stable area, police said. 
Parts of New England could see tropical storm conditions tonight, forecasters say
World News // 1 week ago
Parts of New England could see tropical storm conditions tonight, forecasters say
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- As the outer rain bands of Hurricane Lee began affecting southeastern New England late Friday afternoon, hurricane forecasters said tropical storm conditions are expected to occur there tonight.
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
World News // 19 hours ago
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- World-famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero died Friday at 91. His paintings of full-figured members of society's elites established his unique style beginning in the 1950s.
One-fifth of Libya town could be dead, mayor says in wake of floods that have killed 11,300
World News // 21 hours ago
One-fifth of Libya town could be dead, mayor says in wake of floods that have killed 11,300
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Libyan Red Crescent said Friday that at least 11,300 people are dead from the recent catastrophic flooding in the North Africa nation, with another 10,100 reported as still missing.
Judge imposes restraining order against Luis Rubiales over World Cup kiss
World News // 1 day ago
Judge imposes restraining order against Luis Rubiales over World Cup kiss
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday imposed a restraining order on Luis Rubiales, Spain's ex-soccer federation president, for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso.
U.S., 3 others add Iran sanctions on anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S., 3 others add Iran sanctions on anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and three other countries announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country's morality police.
Dominican Republic shuts border with Haiti amid immigration crisis
World News // 1 day ago
Dominican Republic shuts border with Haiti amid immigration crisis
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Dominican Republic on Friday closed its border with Haiti amid an escalating immigration crisis and an emerging dispute over Haiti's plan to build an artificial canal off a major river.
Ukraine claims armed forces recaptured Donetsk village of Andriivka
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine claims armed forces recaptured Donetsk village of Andriivka
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine said Friday its armed forces have captured Andriivka near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops as the counteroffensive against the Russian invaders continues.
Britain officially designates Russia's Wagner Group as a terror organization
World News // 1 day ago
Britain officially designates Russia's Wagner Group as a terror organization
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Britain banned Russia's Wagner mercenary army Friday, officially designating it a terror organization that becomes the latest addition to a 78-strong list that includes al-Qaida, ISIS, Hamas and the Irish Republican Army
Apple to make software update in France to address radiation concerns
World News // 1 day ago
Apple to make software update in France to address radiation concerns
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Apple said on Friday it will make a software update to its iPhone 12 in France after officials scrutinized the tech giant's most recent model over radiation fears.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Ukraine claims armed forces recaptured Donetsk village of Andriivka
Ukraine claims armed forces recaptured Donetsk village of Andriivka
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Dominican Republic shuts border with Haiti amid immigration crisis
Dominican Republic shuts border with Haiti amid immigration crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement