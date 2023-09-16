Advertisement
World News
Sept. 16, 2023 / 1:48 PM

EU's von der Leyen to view refugee crisis on Italian island of Lampedusa

By Simon Druker
Thousands of North African migrants have arrived at the island of Lampedusa over the span of a few days, plunging the Italian outpost into a crisis. Photo by Ciri Fusco/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Thousands of North African migrants have arrived at the island of Lampedusa over the span of a few days, plunging the Italian outpost into a crisis. Photo by Ciri Fusco/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will view first-hand the unfolding refugee crisis on the Italian island of Lampedusa this weekend, her office announced Saturday.

Eric Mamer, von der Leyen's chief spokesperson, confirmed the trip in a social media post, indicating she has accepted an invitation issued by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to assess the situation on the small island, located in the Mediterranean Ocean about halfway between Tunisia and Sicily.

Advertisement

Aside from her office confirming the trip, von der Leyen, the European Union's chief executive, has not yet publicly commented on the invitation to Italy's southernmost point.

Meloni's invitation is aimed at drawing further attention to the situation on the island, which in recent days has become overwhelmed with thousands of migrants arriving on its shores after crossing the open water from North Africa.

Read More

Roughly 126,000 migrants have arrived on Italian shores by sea so far this year, according to Italy's Interior Ministry. The figure is approximately double the amount at the same time last year.

Around 7,000 migrants arrived at Lampedusa in more than 100 boats in the span of roughly 24 hours, straining resources to the limit and putting Italy under "unsustainable pressure," Meloni said in a video posted Friday.

Advertisement

Reception centers are overwhelmed and overcrowded, leading to tensions rising between police and arriving migrants.

A newborn infant died aboard one of the boats Friday, shortly after its mother gave birth and before arriving in Lampedusa.

"President von der Leyen has always been very collaborative. I don't doubt she will be so this time too," the prime minister said.

Meloni, who was elected to office last year, campaigned on a tougher stance against illegal immigration.

Asylum seekers in Italy can remain in guarded detention centers for between 12 and 18 months before either being repatriated or granted permission to stay.

"It's not worthy to entrust your life with human traffickers, because they ask you for a lot of money and they put you on boats which are not equipped to make those trips," the Italian leader said Friday.

"In any case, if you enter illegally, you will be held and sent back. Our situation doesn't allow us to do otherwise," she added.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has called the current situation in Lampedusa critical.

Latest Headlines

Poland to keep border closed to Ukraine grain imports
World News // 22 minutes ago
Poland to keep border closed to Ukraine grain imports
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Poland will not end a ban on Ukraine grain imports despite a decision by the European Union to end its own similar measures, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed Saturday.
Thousands without power as Storm Lee nears landfall in Atlantic Canada
World News // 2 hours ago
Thousands without power as Storm Lee nears landfall in Atlantic Canada
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Atlantic Canada Saturday while parts of New England were hit by flooding and strong winds as Post-Tropical Storm Lee neared landfall.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un tours Russian military facilities in Vladivostok
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un tours Russian military facilities in Vladivostok
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday met with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and toured a Russian warship and aircraft factory in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.
Medical supplies arrive in flood-ravaged Libya; halt in mass burials urged
World News // 3 hours ago
Medical supplies arrive in flood-ravaged Libya; halt in mass burials urged
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Aid in the form of nearly 30 tons of health supplies arrived in the flood-devastated Libyan port city of Derna on Saturday as officials urged a halt to the practice of burying victims in mass graves.
Police: Man arrested near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall
World News // 5 hours ago
Police: Man arrested near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested near London's Buckingham Palace Saturday after scaling a wall to gain entry to the stable area, police said. 
Parts of New England could see tropical storm conditions tonight, forecasters say
World News // 1 week ago
Parts of New England could see tropical storm conditions tonight, forecasters say
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- As the outer rain bands of Hurricane Lee began affecting southeastern New England late Friday afternoon, hurricane forecasters said tropical storm conditions are expected to occur there tonight.
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
World News // 22 hours ago
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- World-famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero died Friday at 91. His paintings of full-figured members of society's elites established his unique style beginning in the 1950s.
One-fifth of Libya town could be dead, mayor says in wake of floods that have killed 11,300
World News // 1 day ago
One-fifth of Libya town could be dead, mayor says in wake of floods that have killed 11,300
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Libyan Red Crescent said Friday that at least 11,300 people are dead from the recent catastrophic flooding in the North Africa nation, with another 10,100 reported as still missing.
Judge imposes restraining order against Luis Rubiales over World Cup kiss
World News // 1 day ago
Judge imposes restraining order against Luis Rubiales over World Cup kiss
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday imposed a restraining order on Luis Rubiales, Spain's ex-soccer federation president, for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso.
U.S., 3 others add Iran sanctions on anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., 3 others add Iran sanctions on anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and three other countries announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country's morality police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Son of 'El Chapo' extradited to United States from Mexico
Son of 'El Chapo' extradited to United States from Mexico
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement