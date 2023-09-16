Advertisement
World News
Sept. 16, 2023 / 12:56 PM

Thousands without power as Storm Lee nears landfall in Atlantic Canada

By Simon Druker
Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Atlantic Canada while parts of Massachusetts and Maine were hit with coastal flooding and strong winds as Lee moved closer to landfall on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Nova Scotia Power
1 of 3 | Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Atlantic Canada while parts of Massachusetts and Maine were hit with coastal flooding and strong winds as Lee moved closer to landfall on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Nova Scotia Power

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Atlantic Canada Saturday while parts of New England were hit by flooding and strong winds as Post-Tropical Storm Lee neared landfall.

Hurricane conditions remain possible in the southern parts of the Canadian Maritime Provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update, issued Saturday at 10 a.m. EST.

Advertisement

A Hurricane Watch still exists for some coastal areas, including the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island.

A tropical storm warning remained in place in Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Westport, Mass., northward to the U.S.-Canada border.

"The strong winds are already leading to downed trees and power outages," the National Hurricane Center said in the update.

Advertisement

More than 132,000 customers in Nova Scotia were without power at 11 a.m. Saturday because of the storm. The province has a total population of just over 971,000. An additional 35,000 customers remained without power in neighboring New Brunswick.

Utility provider Nova Scotia Power turned off electricity to around 6,000 customers in order to begin repairing damaged power poles.

Lee is expected to make landfall in Atlantic Canada sometime Saturday afternoon, after the storm was downgraded from Hurricane status in the early morning hours. Category 1 conditions still exist in the storm's center, where sustained wind speeds remain around 80 mph.

Downed trees in Halifax were being reported Saturday morning after wind gusts over 55 mph ripped through Nova Scotia capital.

Forecasters said dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents will continue to affect the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

The NHC also noted the possibility of flooding along local streams and rivers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, as well as Maine and Massachusetts.

Lee was located about 105 miles offshore of Eastport, Maine, and 150 miles from Halifax, while moving at 22 mph at the time of the latest update.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Korea's Kim Jong Un tours Russian military facilities in Vladivostok
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un tours Russian military facilities in Vladivostok
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday met with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and toured a Russian warship and aircraft factory in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.
Medical supplies arrive in flood-ravaged Libya; halt in mass burials urged
World News // 1 hour ago
Medical supplies arrive in flood-ravaged Libya; halt in mass burials urged
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Aid in the form of nearly 30 tons of health supplies arrived in the flood-devastated Libyan port city of Derna on Saturday as officials urged a halt to the practice of burying victims in mass graves.
Police: Man arrested near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall
World News // 3 hours ago
Police: Man arrested near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested near London's Buckingham Palace Saturday after scaling a wall to gain entry to the stable area, police said. 
Parts of New England could see tropical storm conditions tonight, forecasters say
World News // 1 week ago
Parts of New England could see tropical storm conditions tonight, forecasters say
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- As the outer rain bands of Hurricane Lee began affecting southeastern New England late Friday afternoon, hurricane forecasters said tropical storm conditions are expected to occur there tonight.
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
World News // 20 hours ago
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- World-famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero died Friday at 91. His paintings of full-figured members of society's elites established his unique style beginning in the 1950s.
One-fifth of Libya town could be dead, mayor says in wake of floods that have killed 11,300
World News // 23 hours ago
One-fifth of Libya town could be dead, mayor says in wake of floods that have killed 11,300
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Libyan Red Crescent said Friday that at least 11,300 people are dead from the recent catastrophic flooding in the North Africa nation, with another 10,100 reported as still missing.
Judge imposes restraining order against Luis Rubiales over World Cup kiss
World News // 1 day ago
Judge imposes restraining order against Luis Rubiales over World Cup kiss
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday imposed a restraining order on Luis Rubiales, Spain's ex-soccer federation president, for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso.
U.S., 3 others add Iran sanctions on anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., 3 others add Iran sanctions on anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and three other countries announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country's morality police.
Dominican Republic shuts border with Haiti amid immigration crisis
World News // 1 day ago
Dominican Republic shuts border with Haiti amid immigration crisis
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Dominican Republic on Friday closed its border with Haiti amid an escalating immigration crisis and an emerging dispute over Haiti's plan to build an artificial canal off a major river.
Ukraine claims armed forces recaptured Donetsk village of Andriivka
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine claims armed forces recaptured Donetsk village of Andriivka
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine said Friday its armed forces have captured Andriivka near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops as the counteroffensive against the Russian invaders continues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Amid UAW strike, Biden says automaker profits should be shared with workers
Amid UAW strike, Biden says automaker profits should be shared with workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement