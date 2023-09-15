Trending
World News
Sept. 15, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Ukraine claims armed forces recaptured Donetsk village of Andriivka

By Doug Cunningham
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Friday the Donetsk village of Andriivka was captured from Russian occupiers, inflicting heavy losses on the Russian invaders. Ukraine servicemen are pictured on the site of a market as hit a Russian missile strike Sept. 6, in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine. Photo by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine/ UPI
1 of 2 | The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Friday the Donetsk village of Andriivka was captured from Russian occupiers, inflicting heavy losses on the Russian invaders. Ukraine servicemen are pictured on the site of a market as hit a Russian missile strike Sept. 6, in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine. Photo by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine on Friday claimed its armed forces recaptured the village of Andriivka near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook that it inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops and had partial success in the area of Klishchiivka village near Andriivka as its counteroffensive against the Russian invaders continues.

"The Defense Forces had partial success in the Klishchiivka area during offensive operations," it said. "In the course of the assault, they captured Andriivka in the Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and established themselves at the achieved boundaries."

The armed forces report Friday said Ukraine is continuing to conduct defense in the east and south of the country, with "offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction."

The Ukrainian military said step by step it is liberating the temporarily occupied territories and consolidating "at the achieved borders."

Ukraine said the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Lastochkino and Avdiyvka districts of the Donetsk region.

"In addition, all enemy attacks in the Maryinka region of Donetsk region resulted in significant losses for the occupiers, both in terms of manpower and equipment," the Ukrainian military General Staff said.

Ukraine's Air Force has carried out 10 strikes on Russian personnel and military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine missile, artillery and unmanned systems attacks also took out 1 Russian command post, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5 artillery units, and 1 Russian ammunition depot, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The news comes as Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky is set to visit the United States and the U.N. next week.

