A judge Friday imposed a restraining order on ex-Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales. He faces sexual assault charges for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the World Cup in August 25. Photo by Eidan Rubio/EPA-EFE/RFEF

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday imposed a restraining order on Luis Rubiales, Spain's ex-soccer federation president, for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso. Judge Francisco de Jorge approved the restraining order that bars Rubiales from coming within 600 feet of Hermoso and from contacting her during the investigation into the incident that saw Rubiales grab Hermoso's head and kiss her on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory in August. Advertisement

Rubiales in court Friday denied sexually assaulting Hermoso as the judge questioned him for 45 minutes.

Hermoso's lawyer Carla Vall, however, asserted that the kiss was not consensual after the judge approved the restraining order.

"As you can imagine, Jenni is deeply affected by these events -- by the humiliating action she endured in the stadium, which has tarnished a sporting landmark. We can continue to affirm that the kiss was not consented to, which is what we have said from the very beginning," Vall said.

A prosecutor last week filed a sexual assault complaint against Rubiales and Hermoso filed a criminal complaint against against the Spanish soccer head, who resigned on Sept. 10.

Rubiales said in a resignation statement he will work to clear his name.

"I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to make it prevail," he said. "I will defend my honor. I will defend my innocence. I have faith in the future. I have faith in the truth."