The French National Frequency Agency said the iPhone 12 does not meet European Union radiation standards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Apple said on Friday it will make a software update to its iPhone 12 in France after officials scrutinized the tech giant's most recent model over radiation fears. Jean-Noel Barrot, France's minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, said Apple would deliver the update in the coming days to address the radiation issues. The update will only be made to phones in France. Advertisement

"We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators," an Apple spokesperson said. "We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France."

The French National Frequency Agency said Wednesday the iPhone 12 does not meet European Union radiation standards and could face a ban. Sales of the iPhone 12 have been stopped in France.

Under regulations in Europe, handheld phones, or those carried in a pocket, should not exceed 4 watts per kilogram of electromagnetic energy absorption. French government tests found the iPhone 12 measured 5.74 watts per kilogram.

French government tests done on the iPhone found the radiation absorption rate -- the rate of radiofrequency energy absorbed by the body from the equipment -- lightly exceeded the legal limit.

Apple has said the phone is in compliance and has shared results of in-house and third-party lab testing to demonstrate it.

Research has found health risks linked to radiation from cellphones.