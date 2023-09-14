British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home

1 of 4 | Police on Wednesday arrested the father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif after she was found dead last month. Photo courtesy Surrey Police

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old British girl arrested her father, stepmother and uncle on a flight from Pakistan and are holding them on suspicion of murder. The three were detained after their flight from Sialkot via Dubai touched down at London's Gatwick Airport on Wednesday, five weeks after police found Sara Sharif's body on Aug. 10 at the family's empty home in Woking, just outside the capital. Advertisement

"Two men, aged 41 years and 28 years, and a woman, aged 29 years, were arrested on suspicion of murder after disembarking a flight from Dubai. They are currently in custody and will be interviewed in due course," Surrey Police said in a statement.

Father Urfan Sharif and wife Beinash Batool and their five other children flew to Pakistan the day before Sara was found dead, along with Sharif's brother Faisal Malik. Urfan then called British emergency services from Pakistan to inform them about Sara, sparking an international manhunt.

A post-mortem was unable to establish the exact cause of death but found extensive injuries on her body that would have been sustained over an extended period.

Surrey police said Sara's mother had been informed of the arrests and was "being supported by specialist officers."

"Our thoughts remain with her and those affected by Sara's death at this very difficult time," the force added. "This has been an extremely fast-moving, challenging and complex inquiry and we remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara's death."

While Pakistani authorities had been searching for the family following a request from British police via Interpol, the three are believed to have returned to Britain of their own accord.

A court in Pakistan on Tuesday ordered child protective services to remove Sara's five brothers and sisters, aged between one and 13, from the home of their grandfather in Jhelum, southeast of Islamabad, where they had been staying and bring them to a government-run children's home.