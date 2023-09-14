Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 6:38 AM

British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home

By Paul Godfrey
Police on Wednesday arrested the father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif after she was found dead last month. Photo courtesy Surrey Police
1 of 4 | Police on Wednesday arrested the father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif after she was found dead last month. Photo courtesy Surrey Police

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old British girl arrested her father, stepmother and uncle on a flight from Pakistan and are holding them on suspicion of murder.

The three were detained after their flight from Sialkot via Dubai touched down at London's Gatwick Airport on Wednesday, five weeks after police found Sara Sharif's body on Aug. 10 at the family's empty home in Woking, just outside the capital.

Advertisement

"Two men, aged 41 years and 28 years, and a woman, aged 29 years, were arrested on suspicion of murder after disembarking a flight from Dubai. They are currently in custody and will be interviewed in due course," Surrey Police said in a statement.

Father Urfan Sharif and wife Beinash Batool and their five other children flew to Pakistan the day before Sara was found dead, along with Sharif's brother Faisal Malik. Urfan then called British emergency services from Pakistan to inform them about Sara, sparking an international manhunt.

Read More

A post-mortem was unable to establish the exact cause of death but found extensive injuries on her body that would have been sustained over an extended period.

Surrey police said Sara's mother had been informed of the arrests and was "being supported by specialist officers."

Advertisement

"Our thoughts remain with her and those affected by Sara's death at this very difficult time," the force added. "This has been an extremely fast-moving, challenging and complex inquiry and we remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara's death."

While Pakistani authorities had been searching for the family following a request from British police via Interpol, the three are believed to have returned to Britain of their own accord.

A court in Pakistan on Tuesday ordered child protective services to remove Sara's five brothers and sisters, aged between one and 13, from the home of their grandfather in Jhelum, southeast of Islamabad, where they had been staying and bring them to a government-run children's home.

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un invites Putin to North Korea as Russia visit continues
World News // 2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un invites Putin to North Korea as Russia visit continues
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a visit to his isolated country, state media reported Thursday, as the North Korean leader's tour of Russia continued amid speculation over a pending arms deal.
Hurricane Lee to impact Bermuda soon, New England this weekend, forecasters say
World News // 1 week ago
Hurricane Lee to impact Bermuda soon, New England this weekend, forecasters say
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a large and dangerous storm into the weekend, according to National Hurricane Center forecasters, who warned Thursday that tropical storm conditions are beginning to impact Bermuda.
Years in prison shed no light on why Russia is persecuting Jehovah's Witnesses
World News // 3 hours ago
Years in prison shed no light on why Russia is persecuting Jehovah's Witnesses
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The first member of the Jehovah's Witnesses to have been arrested and imprisoned in Russia's mysterious crackdown on the religion still doesn't understand why he and others have been targeted.
Sudan conflict could become 'full-scale civil war,' U.N. envoy warns as he resigns
World News // 4 hours ago
Sudan conflict could become 'full-scale civil war,' U.N. envoy warns as he resigns
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The five-month-old bloody conflict in Sudan shows no sign of abating and could be "morphing into a full-scale civil war," the United Nations envoy to the northeast African country said Wednesday.
Mexican pop artist Peso Pluma cancels concerts after cartel death threats
World News // 14 hours ago
Mexican pop artist Peso Pluma cancels concerts after cartel death threats
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Peso Pluma, a Mexican pop artist hot off his debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, has canceled a concert in Indiana after receiving death threats from a cartel based in his home state of Jalisco.
At summit with Putin, Kim Jong Un pledges to 'always be standing with Russia'
World News // 1 day ago
At summit with Putin, Kim Jong Un pledges to 'always be standing with Russia'
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military reported Wednesday, while the isolated regime's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Siberia for a summit.
Libyan flood death toll hits an estimated 6,000 as rescue efforts ramp up
World News // 20 hours ago
Libyan flood death toll hits an estimated 6,000 as rescue efforts ramp up
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The official Libyan flood death toll rose to an estimated 6,000 Wednesday as rescue and aid operations ramped up. Roughly 10,000 were missing and morgues were full as many hospitals remained unavailable to survivors.
Drone taxi test flight part of Israel's push to move more people, products by air
World News // 17 hours ago
Drone taxi test flight part of Israel's push to move more people, products by air
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday conducted a test flight of an air taxi in Jerusalem as part of a national push to expand the use of the drones and urban flight operations in Israel.
Cruise ship stranded in Greenland could take days to reach
World News // 19 hours ago
Cruise ship stranded in Greenland could take days to reach
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A cruise ship that ran aground Monday off in a national park in Greenland could be stuck for days awaiting assistance, according to Danish authorities.
French regulators say iPhone 12 does not meet European Union standards
World News // 21 hours ago
French regulators say iPhone 12 does not meet European Union standards
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- French regulators say the iPhone 12 does not meet European Union radiation standards, meaning the Apple product could face a recall or ban on further sales.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Wife of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman now free again
Wife of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman now free again
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement