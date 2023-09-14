U.S. imposes more wide-ranging sanctions against Russian elites and companies

The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned a wide-ranging group of Russian elites, industrial base companies, financial institutions and tech suppliers over Russia's war on Ukraine. Secretary Janet Yellen said the sanctions target equipment and services Vadimir Putin needs to continue attacking Ukraine. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department imposed new sanctions Thursday on Russian elites, Russia's industrial base, financial institutions and technology suppliers. The State Department also designated sanctions on more than 70 people either benefitting from, supporting or sustaining Russia's war against Ukraine. Advertisement

"With today's sanctions, the United States is continuing our relentless work to target Russia's military supply chains and deprive Putin of the equipment, technology, and services he needs to wage his barbaric war on Ukraine," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen in a statement.

"We have also made clear that those individuals and entities who profit from invasion and their proximity to the Kremlin will be held accountable, and today's actions show our global reach in imposing severe costs on Putin's oligarchs."

The sanction targets, like Russian oligarch Andrei Removich Bokarev and Bokarev's wife Olga Vladimirovna Syrovatskaya, are among Russian elites and firms that Treasury said have ties to Russia's defense sector military-industrial complex and affiliation with the Kremlin.

Bokarev served as President of Transmash, a Russian manufacturer of military equipment that was also sanctioned.

He also has ties to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and according to the Treasury Department is linked to organized crime.

Advertisement

Also sanctioned Thursday were:

Aircraft engine maker Joint Stock Company Gavrilov Yam Machine Building Plant Agat.

Joint Stock Company Star, also an aircraft engine manufacturer and developer that's part fo the Russian state-owned Rostec corporation.

Ammunition maker Joint Stock Company Mechanical Engineering Research Institute.

Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works, an ammunition manufacturer.

Several other companies allegedly supporting Russia's Ukraine war were also hit with sanctions, including companies based in Turkey.

The Turkey-based companies include Margiana, allegedly involved in Russia's military UAV supply chain, and Demirci, a company that has sent sensors and measuring tools into Russia.

Russian electronics and tech companies were sanctioned, too, including:

OOO Enkor Grupp -- a manufacturer of diodes, transistors, and other semiconductor devices.

Nauchno Proizvodstvennoe Predpiyatie Itelma -- a leading Russian developer and manufacturer of electronic solutions for vehicles as well as a prolific importer of dual-use microchips.

OOO Makro Grupp -- a provider of electronic components to Russia's aerospace and aviation sectors.

Limited Liability Company Streloi -- a wholesaler of electronic equipment and parts..

Vertikal Limited -- a wholesaler of electronic equipment, computers, software, and measuring instruments.

Ilya Andreevich Buzin -- the General Director of Vertikal. Buzin was also designated pursuant E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Vertikal.

OOO VMK -- a supplier of electronic products, including circuit boards, wires, connectors, and microchips.

VMK, one of the largest Russian importers of dual-use microchips, supplies electronics to U.S.-designated Joint Stock Company Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies, a subsidiary of Rostec that develops electronic warfare systems for the Russian military.