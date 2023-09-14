20,000 feared dead in Libya flood; destruction hampers counting efforts

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- About 20,000 people are believed dead as Libya's divided governments respond to the aftermath of devastating floods that ravaged the eastern part of the country after torrential rains hit the area.
A total of 5,300 people have been confirmed dead with 10,000 missing and more than 7,000 hurt, according to ambulance service spokesman Osama Ali. However, an exact number was difficult to track given the scale of the destruction brought on by rainfall from the Mediterranean storm Daniel.