Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 5:49 PM

Mexican pop artist Peso Pluma cancels concerts after cartel death threats

By Adam Schrader
Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel reportedly hung a banner from a bridge ahead of Peso Pluma's performance at the VMAs, warning him not to perform a Tijuana concert. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel reportedly hung a banner from a bridge ahead of Peso Pluma's performance at the VMAs, warning him not to perform a Tijuana concert. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Peso Pluma, a Mexican pop artist hot off his debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, has canceled a concert in Indiana after receiving death threats from a cartel based in his home state of Jalisco.

The 24-year-old artist, whose legal name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, rose to fame last year after he teamed up with Raul Vega for an anthem about drug culture titled "El Belicón."

Advertisement

Peso Pluma was scheduled to perform at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on Saturday but that concert has since been canceled, according to the theater's website. No reason was given.

The singer is scheduled to perform a concert at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, on October 14.

Read More

Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel reportedly hung a banner from a bridge ahead of his performance at the VMAs warning him not to perform the Tijuana concert.

"This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you)," the banner said, according to The Arizona Republic.

Advertisement

A listing of upcoming Peso Pluma concerts on Ticketmaster shows that a performance has also been canceled in San Diego, while four other shows in cities across the south and Midwest have been postponed.

Peso Pluma has not yet publicly addressed the threats. It was not immediately clear why the cartel believed the singer had been disrespectful.

In one song, "Siempre Pendientes," the singer includes lyrics about the Joaquin Guzman Loera. However, the imprisoned drug lord -- better known as El Chapo -- is the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Meanwhile, Guzman's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was released Wednesday from a Long Beach, Calif., halfway house where she was transferred after being released from a Texas federal prison in June.

Latest Headlines

At summit with Putin, Kim Jong Un pledges to 'always be standing with Russia'
World News // 14 hours ago
At summit with Putin, Kim Jong Un pledges to 'always be standing with Russia'
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military reported Wednesday, while the isolated regime's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Siberia for a summit.
Libyan flood death toll hits an estimated 6,000 as rescue efforts ramp up
World News // 6 hours ago
Libyan flood death toll hits an estimated 6,000 as rescue efforts ramp up
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The official Libyan flood death toll rose to an estimated 6,000 Wednesday as rescue and aid operations ramped up. Roughly 10,000 were missing and morgues were full as many hospitals remained unavailable to survivors.
Lee likely to remain large, dangerous hurricane into weekend, forecasters say
World News // 1 week ago
Lee likely to remain large, dangerous hurricane into weekend, forecasters say
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee remained a strong storm Wednesday afternoon and likely was to remain a large and dangerous storm into the weekend, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.
Drone taxi test flight part of Israel's push to move more people, products by air
World News // 4 hours ago
Drone taxi test flight part of Israel's push to move more people, products by air
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday conducted a test flight of an air taxi in Jerusalem as part of a national push to expand the use of the drones and urban flight operations in Israel.
Cruise ship stranded in Greenland could take days to reach
World News // 5 hours ago
Cruise ship stranded in Greenland could take days to reach
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A cruise ship that ran aground Monday off in a national park in Greenland could be stuck for days awaiting assistance, according to Danish authorities.
French regulators say iPhone 12 does not meet European Union standards
World News // 7 hours ago
French regulators say iPhone 12 does not meet European Union standards
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- French regulators say the iPhone 12 does not meet European Union radiation standards, meaning the Apple product could face a recall or ban on further sales.
Ursula von der Leyen says Ukraine's future lies in EU, commits to 30-country bloc
World News // 8 hours ago
Ursula von der Leyen says Ukraine's future lies in EU, commits to 30-country bloc
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed Wednesday an ambitious expansion plan to grow the European Union into a bloc of at least 30 countries and a stronger commitment to admitting Ukraine.
BP's CEO resigns as investigation into personal relationships continue
World News // 9 hours ago
BP's CEO resigns as investigation into personal relationships continue
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- BP, one of the world's leading oil and gas producers, said that CEO Bernard Looney has announced his resignation as a renewed investigation started into his relationships with company colleagues.
Russia says Ukrainian missile strike in Crimea injured 24, damaged navy vessels
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia says Ukrainian missile strike in Crimea injured 24, damaged navy vessels
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A cruise missile strike launched by Ukraine on the Russian Navy's base in Crimea killed at least 24 people and severely injured several others, Russian-installed authorities said Wednesday.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida names record-tying 5 women to cabinet in reshuffling
World News // 10 hours ago
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida names record-tying 5 women to cabinet in reshuffling
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday naming five women ministers, tying a record number of women ministers in a Japanese governing cabinet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement