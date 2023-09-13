Trending
World News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Libyan flood death toll hits an estimated 6,000 as rescue efforts ramp up

By Doug Cunningham
A relative of one of the Egyptian victims, who died in the storm that hit Libya, shows his picture at Kafr Sharif village in Beni Suef, about 120 km south of Cairo, Egypt,Wednesday. Libyan authorities in the eastern part of the country estimate more than 5,000 people have died in the storm and thousands are still missing mostly in the city of Photo by Derna Khaled Elfiq/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | A relative of one of the Egyptian victims, who died in the storm that hit Libya, shows his picture at Kafr Sharif village in Beni Suef, about 120 km south of Cairo, Egypt,Wednesday. Libyan authorities in the eastern part of the country estimate more than 5,000 people have died in the storm and thousands are still missing mostly in the city of Photo by Derna Khaled Elfiq/EPA-EFE

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The official Libyan flood death toll rose to an estimated 6,000 Wednesday as rescue and aid operations ramped up. Roughly 10,000 more people are missing and hospital morgues are full even as many remain out of service to treat survivors.

"The death toll is huge and might reach thousands," said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The Libyan Interior ministry raised the official death toll to 5,300 Tuesday night after heavy rains destroyed two dams.

The number of deaths is expected to rise as more victims are discovered.

A quarter of the coastal city of Derna was destroyed, leaving dead bodies lying in the streets.

"They tell us that almost a quarter [of Derna] was vanished away by the hurricane. They tell us that the dead bodies, you can see them on the streets everywhere," said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, citing reports from aid workers.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration said Wednesday more than 30,000 people were displaced by the flooding in Derna alone.

"The Martyrs' committee (has been set up to) identify the missing people and to implement procedures for identifying and burial of in accordance with Sharia and legal laws and standards," said Adel Juma. Libya's minister of state for cabinet affairs.

The International Rescue Committee's Ciaran Donnelly said in a statement, "The challenges are immense, with phone lines down and heavy destruction hampering rescue efforts."

A Libyan reporter told the BBC people in flood-ravaged Derna are living through "doomsday" with entire families wiped put by flood waters.

Johr Ali said he has heard from survivors who describe a harrowing situation that is beyond catastrophic.

"People are hearing the cries of babies underground, they don't know how to get to them," Ali reported. "People are using shovels to get the bodies from underneath the ground, they are using their own hands. There are photos of the city of people getting bodies out with their naked, bare hands."

Aid is being mobilized for Libya internationally with the EU, Turkey, the United Arab Emiriates and Tunisia providing help.

The U.S. Embassy in Tripoli has made an official declaration of humanitarian need.

"The declaration of humanitarian need will authorize initial funding that the United States will provide in support of relief efforts in Libya, " Special Envoy Richard Boyce Norland wrote on X. "We are coordinating with UN partners and Libyan authorities to assess how best to target official U.S. assistance. In addition, we have been contacted by many Libyan Americans anxious to make private contributions to relief efforts and we will work with Libyan authorities to direct those resources to where they are most needed."

World News // 1 hour ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- French regulators say the iPhone 12 does not meet European Union radiation standards, meaning the Apple product could face a recall or ban on further sales.
World News // 2 hours ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed Wednesday an ambitious expansion plan to grow the European Union into a bloc of at least 30 countries and a stronger commitment to admitting Ukraine.
World News // 1 week ago
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee remained a strong storm Wednesday morning, threatening hazardous conditions along the western Atlantic with risks of wind, coastal flooding and increasing rain impacts for parts of New England and Canada.
World News // 3 hours ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- BP, one of the world's leading oil and gas producers, said that CEO Bernard Looney has announced his resignation as a renewed investigation started into his relationships with company colleagues.
World News // 3 hours ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A cruise missile strike launched by Ukraine on the Russian Navy's base in Crimea killed at least 24 people and severely injured several others, Russian-installed authorities said Wednesday.
World News // 4 hours ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday naming five women ministers, tying a record number of women ministers in a Japanese governing cabinet.
World News // 5 hours ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's economy went into reverse in July shrinking by 0.5% as output from services, production and construction, which had been growing, turned negative dragging GDP in the red, the country's main statistical agency s
World News // 8 hours ago
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military reported Wednesday, while the isolated regime's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Siberia for a summit.
World News // 14 hours ago
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from flooding in Libya rose to more than 5,000 after heavy rains destroyed two dams, officials said Tuesday.
World News // 20 hours ago
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Rescuers were working Tuesday to reach small mountain towns in Morocco close to the epicenter of Friday's earthquake, as the military began erecting field hospitals and attempting to provide aid with helicopters.
