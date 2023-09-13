Drone taxi test flight part of Israel's push to move more people, products by air

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday conducted a test flight of an air taxi in Jerusalem as part of a national push to expand the use of the drones and urban flight operations in Israel.
"What we're looking at here is how Israel's National Drone Initiative is expanding its scope to move beyond transporting packages, to transporting human beings," said Daniella Partem, Senior Director at the Israel Innovation Authority. "We are looking to improve the economic viability of this model and advance connectivity in urban areas and further afield around the world."