Breaking News
Murderer who escaped from Pennsylvania prison has been captured
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 10:08 AM

Ursula von der Leyen says Ukraine's future lies in EU, commits to 30-country bloc

By Paul Godfrey
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Wednesday for the EU to be enlarged to 30 or more countries and pledged more resources to help develop Ukraine, which already has candidate status, to the stage where formal membership negotiations can commence. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Wednesday for the EU to be enlarged to 30 or more countries and pledged more resources to help develop Ukraine, which already has candidate status, to the stage where formal membership negotiations can commence. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed Wednesday an ambitious expansion plan to grow the European Union into a bloc of at least 30 countries and a stronger commitment to admitting Ukraine.

The EU needed a "completed Union" to make good on the progress made in forming health, defense, and geopolitical unions across the bloc, said von der Leyen in her 2023 State of the Union speech before the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Advertisement

"We need to move past old, binary debates about enlargement. This is not a question of deepening integration or widening the Union. We can and we must do both to give us the geopolitical weight and the capacity to act.

"I believe that the next enlargement must also be a catalyst for progress."

Read More

She said pragmatic solutions to overcoming past difficulties confronting expansion efforts showed adapting the union for enlargement could be expedited.

"That means answering practical questions about how a Union of over 30 countries will work in practice and in particular about our capacity to act," she said referring to the complexities involved in achieving consensus as the membership grows ever larger.

Advertisement

"The good news is that with every enlargement those who said it would make us less efficient were proven wrong."

Von der Leyen pointed to EU-wide agreements on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and including Ukraine, Moldova and Serbia in its natural gas joint procurement platform to secure energy supplies at affordable prices.

Renewing her promise to be at Ukraine's side "every step of the way for as long as it takes" von der Leyen pledged a further $53.7 billion over four years for investment and reforms, in addition to $12.9 billion this year to pay wages and pensions, to ready the country for EU accession.

"This will help build Ukraine's future to rebuild a modern and prosperous country. And that future is clear to see. This House has said it out loud: The future of Ukraine is in our Union."

Von der Leyen made similar overtures to other candidates for EU membership saying the futures of the Western Balkans and Moldova also lay in the EU, but stopped short of including Georgia stressing only that she understood how EU-aligned many of its people were.

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Lee still a strong storm Wednesday as it heads west of Bermuda
World News // 1 week ago
Hurricane Lee still a strong storm Wednesday as it heads west of Bermuda
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee remained a strong storm Wednesday morning, threatening hazardous conditions along the western Atlantic with risks of wind, coastal flooding and increasing rain impacts for parts of New England and Canada.
BP's CEO resigns as investigation into personal relationships continue
World News // 1 hour ago
BP's CEO resigns as investigation into personal relationships continue
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- BP, one of the world's leading oil and gas producers, said that CEO Bernard Looney has announced his resignation as a renewed investigation started into his relationships with company colleagues.
Russia says Ukrainian missile strike in Crimea injured 24, damaged navy vessels
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia says Ukrainian missile strike in Crimea injured 24, damaged navy vessels
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A cruise missile strike launched by Ukraine on the Russian Navy's base in Crimea killed at least 24 people and severely injured several others, Russian-installed authorities said Wednesday.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida names record-tying 5 women to cabinet in reshuffling
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida names record-tying 5 women to cabinet in reshuffling
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday naming five women ministers, tying a record number of women ministers in a Japanese governing cabinet.
British economy reverses early summer gains as GDP slips 0.5%
World News // 4 hours ago
British economy reverses early summer gains as GDP slips 0.5%
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's economy went into reverse in July shrinking by 0.5% as output from services, production and construction, which had been growing, turned negative dragging GDP in the red, the country's main statistical agency s
North Korea fires two missiles as Kim Jong Un meets Vladimir Putin in Russia
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea fires two missiles as Kim Jong Un meets Vladimir Putin in Russia
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military reported Wednesday, while the isolated regime's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Siberia for a summit.
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
World News // 13 hours ago
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from flooding in Libya rose to more than 5,000 after heavy rains destroyed two dams, officials said Tuesday.
Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,900 as rescuers comb small towns
World News // 18 hours ago
Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,900 as rescuers comb small towns
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Rescuers were working Tuesday to reach small mountain towns in Morocco close to the epicenter of Friday's earthquake, as the military began erecting field hospitals and attempting to provide aid with helicopters.
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean military officials said Tuesday they believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived by train in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid speculation over an impending arms deal.
U.N.: Afghanistan human rights in 'state of collapse'
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N.: Afghanistan human rights in 'state of collapse'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has accused the Taliban of committing grave human rights violations and warns that the Afghan human rights are in a "state of collapse."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement