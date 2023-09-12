China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Twenty-two Chinese fighter jets and 20 of the Asian nation's warships were detected near Taiwan in the past 24 hours, it's military said Tuesday, amid deepening tensions with Beijing, which has deployed increasing numbers of sorties near the self-governing island.
Taiwan's ministry of national defense announced the incursions in a statement, stating that of the 22 Chinese aircraft, 13 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the island's southwest Air Defense Identification Zone.