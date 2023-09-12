Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday accused the Taliban of committing grave human rights violations and warned that Afghan human rights are in a "state of collapse."
"Violations of human rights in the country are not new: decades of armed conflict mean that Afghanistan has known violence and injustice for much of its recent history," High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said during remarks delivered for the 54th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.