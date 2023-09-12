Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 10:02 AM

European Parliament passes law ramping up use of renewable energy

By Paul Godfrey
The European Parliament passed landmark legislation Tuesday mandating member countries boost the share of renewable energy to at least 42.5% of the total they consume by 2030, with an ultimate target of 45%. File photo courtesy Equinor
The European Parliament passed landmark legislation Tuesday mandating member countries boost the share of renewable energy to at least 42.5% of the total they consume by 2030, with an ultimate target of 45%. File photo courtesy Equinor

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- European Union lawmakers backed plans Tuesday to ramp up the proportion of energy consumed in the 27-country bloc that is produced by renewables to at least 42.5% by 2030, with an ultimate target of 45%.

MEPs voted 470-120 for the update to the Renewable Energy Directive, boosting the legal renewables requirement from the 32% level set in 2018, streamlining approval procedures for deploying renewables and using new transport fuels to slash the sector's greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 14.5%.

Advertisement

However, the measure will still need to be formally adopted by the Council of Ministers before it becomes law.

The legislation will speed up the granting of permits for new renewable energy power plants, such as solar panels or wind turbines, or to adapt existing ones, and limit to 12 months the time authorities in member countries can take to approve new renewable energy installations in "renewables go-to areas."

Read More

Projects outside these special zones must be approved within 2 years.

The directive also sets a target for new renewable energy capacity to comprise at least 5% innovative renewal technology, as well as a binding framework for cross-border energy projects.

Advertisement

The transport emissions targets will be achieved by boosting the share of advanced biofuels and higher quotas for renewable fuels of non-biological origin, such as hydrogen.

Biomass from wood will remain classified as renewable energy but will not be permitted to subsidize unsustainable practices, with MEPs adding in protections against negative impacts on soil quality and biodiversity.

Lead MEP Markus Pieper, a German representative of the center-right European People's Party, said raising the bloc's renewable energy targets in pursuit of greater energy independence and lower CO2 emissions proved Brussels was capable of cutting through the red tape to achieve practical gains.

"We have designated renewables as an overriding public interest, streamlining their approval process. Our focus encompasses wind power, photovoltaics, hydropower, geothermal energy, and tidal currents," said Pieper.

"Under the principle of 'Positive silence', investments will be deemed approved in the absence of administrative feedback. We now urgently need an EU electricity market design and an immediate shift to hydrogen for a greener transition."

The parliament and the council reached an interim agreement on the legislation in June after MEPs adopted a provisional proposal in March.

The move came after the U.N.-backed International Renewable Energy Agency said that while advanced economies such as China, the EU and the United States accounted for about 60% of total growth in alternative energy last year, a comprehensive shift was necessary.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Israeli Supreme Court casts doubt on Netanyahu court reform
World News // 26 minutes ago
Israeli Supreme Court casts doubt on Netanyahu court reform
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli Supreme Court Justices seemed critical of the government's effort to end judicial scrutiny of its decisions on Tuesday during a hearing after thousands protested the new standards outside the court the day before
Poland threatens to block Ukraine grain imports as time runs down on deal with EU
World News // 1 hour ago
Poland threatens to block Ukraine grain imports as time runs down on deal with EU
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Poland will not permit grain imports from Ukraine to re-commence even if Brussels decides it must fall back in line with the rest of the European Union trading bloc, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday.
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
World News // 4 hours ago
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Twenty-two Chinese fighter jets and 20 warships were detected near Taiwan in the past 24 hours, it's military said Tuesday amid deepening tensions with Beijing.
World Food Program warns funding cuts could cause dramatic spike in people facing starvation
World News // 2 hours ago
World Food Program warns funding cuts could cause dramatic spike in people facing starvation
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations World Food Program warned on Tuesday that the number of people at-risk of emergency starvation could rise by 50% because of drastic cuts to its program, leaving 24 million more at risk.
British workers' pay rising faster than prices for first time in nearly 2 years
World News // 3 hours ago
British workers' pay rising faster than prices for first time in nearly 2 years
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Annual wage growth of British workers remained unchanged at 7.8% in the three months to the end of July compared with the previous quarter, its highest level since records began 22 years ago.
Forecasters warn of Hurricane Lee dangers as storm heads west of Bermuda
World News // 6 days ago
Forecasters warn of Hurricane Lee dangers as storm heads west of Bermuda
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee remained a strong storm early Tuesday, and was expected to threaten hazardous conditions for beaches along the western Atlantic throughout the week, the National Hurricane Center said.
More than 2,000 feared dead in Libya flooding, prime minister says
World News // 10 hours ago
More than 2,000 feared dead in Libya flooding, prime minister says
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 people are feared dead in eastern Libya after severe rain and flooding from Mediterranean storm Daniel swept away entire neighborhoods, according to authorities.
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean military officials said Tuesday they believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived by train in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid speculation over an impending arms deal.
American caver rescued after 12 days trapped in Turkish cave
World News // 12 hours ago
American caver rescued after 12 days trapped in Turkish cave
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- American caver Mark Dickey, who was trapped in one of the deepest caves in southern Turkey for 12 days after he became ill, has been rescued by emergency workers.
Tens of thousands protest Israeli judicial reform on eve of landmark hearing
World News // 15 hours ago
Tens of thousands protest Israeli judicial reform on eve of landmark hearing
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands protest Israeli judicial reform one day before all 15 judges of the High Court of Justice will convene for the first time in history to hear a case on the country's recently passed "reasonableness" law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement