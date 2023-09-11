Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 11, 2023 / 9:53 PM

American caver rescued after 12 days trapped in Turkish cave

By Sheri Walsh
American caver Mark Dickey, who was trapped in one of the deepest caves in southern Turkey for 12 days after he became ill, was rescued Tuesday by emergency workers. Photo courtesy of Dickey/Facebook
American caver Mark Dickey, who was trapped in one of the deepest caves in southern Turkey for 12 days after he became ill, was rescued Tuesday by emergency workers. Photo courtesy of Dickey/Facebook

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- American caver Mark Dickey, who was trapped in one of the deepest caves in southern Turkey for 12 days after he became ill, has been rescued by emergency workers.

It is "amazing to be above ground again," Dickey, who was all smiles, told reporters as he was carried on a stretcher to a medical tent.

Advertisement

"I was underground for far longer than ever expected with an unexpected medical issue," he added, while thanking his rescuers and the Turkish government.

Dickey, 40, became stranded on Aug. 31 -- more than 3,400 feet below the surface of the Morca Sinkhole in Morca Valley -- after suffering from suspected gastrointestinal bleeding.

Read More

Video shows him being carried on a stretcher by rescuers through dangerous terrain inside the cave, before being hoisted to safety around 12:37 a.m., local time Tuesday, according to the Turkish Caving Federation.

He is "out in the hands of a rescue worker. He seems fine at first look. He will take a chopper to Mersin hospital," Recep Salci of Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority announced.

Advertisement

Dickey, who serves as the leader of the New Jersey Response Team, had been helping with the exploration of the cave when he "suddenly became ill with intestinal problems that rapidly progressed into life-threatening bleeding and vomiting," the group said in a statement last week.

On Saturday, Dickey was moved by an international rescue team of 200 workers to 590 feet below the surface, where he received high doses of medication for his stomach and a blood transfusion. A doctor with Dickey inside the cave, which consists of numerous narrow passages that in some places require a rappel, said while the caver's condition had improved he would not be able to climb out on his own.

"The medical status of the casualty is stable," the European Cave Rescue Association said in a statement Sunday. "The next planned stop is at -300m. The members of the different rescue teams are in a good physical condition."

The Turkish Caving Federation announced Tuesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Dickey had made it out of the cave.

"Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully," the federation said. "We congratulate all those who have contributed."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Forecasters warn of Hurricane Lee dangers as storm heads west of Bermuda
World News // 6 days ago
Forecasters warn of Hurricane Lee dangers as storm heads west of Bermuda
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee remained a strong storm, threatening hazardous conditions for beaches throughout the western Atlantic throughout the week, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
Tens of thousands protest Israeli judicial reform on eve of landmark hearing
World News // 3 hours ago
Tens of thousands protest Israeli judicial reform on eve of landmark hearing
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands protest Israeli judicial reform one day before all 15 judges of the High Court of Justice will convene for the first time in history to hear a case on the country's recently passed "reasonableness" law.
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said on Monday that it regained control of critical oil and gas drilling platforms in the Black Sea near Crimea that had been in control of the Russian military for the past eight years.
Death toll in Moroccan earthquake rises to nearly 2,500
World News // 10 hours ago
Death toll in Moroccan earthquake rises to nearly 2,500
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from last week's earthquake in Morocco rose to 2,497 people Monday as recovery teams continued a desperate search of the rubble for more survivors.
Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Two front-line foreign aid workers were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in came under Russian attack in eastern Ukraine.
EU official 'very worried' about Johan Floderus amid captivity in Iran
World News // 11 hours ago
EU official 'very worried' about Johan Floderus amid captivity in Iran
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The European Commissioner of Home Affairs broke her silence on Monday about Iran holding a European Union official from Sweden for more than a year.
Kim Jong Un to visit Russia 'soon' at Vladimir Putin's invitation
World News // 13 hours ago
Kim Jong Un to visit Russia 'soon' at Vladimir Putin's invitation
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday confirmed Kim Jong Un will "soon" visit Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Kim's train heading for Russia, amid concerns that the two countries could sign an arms deal.
Daniel Khalife may have used bed sheets to escape prison, British court hears
World News // 12 hours ago
Daniel Khalife may have used bed sheets to escape prison, British court hears
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A British fugitive who was recaptured at the weekend may have used bed sheets to strap himself to the underside of a food delivery truck when he escaped from prison, a court in London heard Monday.
EU: European economy to grow more slowly than expected in 2023 and 2024
World News // 13 hours ago
EU: European economy to grow more slowly than expected in 2023 and 2024
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The European Union revised down its growth forecast for 2023 on Monday to 0.8% from the 1% it projected in May, blaming weak consumption resulting from high and increasing consumer prices for most goods and services.
Britain arrests parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain arrests parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A researcher in Britain's parliament is being investigated by counter-terrorism police after being arrested on suspicion of spying for China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement