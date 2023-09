Hurricane Lee, a Category 3 storm, was forecast to pass by Bermuda and bring hazardous conditions to the Atlantic coast. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee remained a strong storm, threatening hazardous conditions for beaches throughout the western Atlantic throughout the week, the National Hurricane Center said Monday. In its 11 a.m. AST update, the NHC said Lee was located about 365 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands and about 615 miles south of Bermuda. It was moving northwest at 8 mph and carrying maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Advertisement

Lee was a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Monday morning after having peaked at Category strength.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as of Monday morning but interests in Bermuda were encouraged to monitor the storm's progress.

Lee was expected to generate swells that were likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

The NHC said Lee was expected to move west-northwest to northwest in the "next couple of days" before turning north midweek.

It was forecast to pass to the west of Bermuda.