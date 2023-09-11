Advertisement
World News
Sept. 11, 2023 / 4:50 AM

Nine injured after Air China engine fire prompts evacuation on runway

By Darryl Coote
Nine people aboard an Air China flight from XX to XX suffered minor injuries after a fire ignited in one of the aircraft's engines. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Nine people aboard an Air China flight from XX to XX suffered minor injuries after a fire ignited in one of the aircraft's engines. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Air China flight were forced to evacuate via emergency slides onto the tarmac of Singapore Changi Airport due to an engine fire, officials said.

Nine people suffered minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and the rapid exiting of the aircraft, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Advertisement

Flight CA401 with 146 passengers and nine crew onboard was flying from Chengdu, China, to Singapore Changi Airport when at about 4 p.m. Sunday, local time, smoke was reported coming from the forward cargo hold and lavatory, the aviation authority said.

After the smoke was discovered, the aircraft declared an emergency and requested priority landing, which was granted and the plane touched down on Runway 3 at about 4:15 p.m., when the emergency slides were deployed to facilitate what the aviation authority described as an "expeditious evacuation."

Read More

The fire was located in the left engine and was put out about 10 minutes after landing, officials said.

"All passengers and crew were evacuated safely and ferried by bus to the terminal," it said, adding that the injured passengers have been "attended to" and all passengers and crew are being assisted by Air China and Changi Airport Group.

Advertisement

The emergency forced airport officials to temporary close Runway 3, which was reopened at about 7 p.m. after the disabled aircraft had been removed though the closure forced the diversion of a flight to Indonesia.

"The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident and has contacted its Chinese counterpart who will be assisting with the investigation," it said.

According to an Air China statement published to Weibo and reported on by CNN, the fire was caused by a mechanical failure of the engine but further investigation is underway.

Latest Headlines

Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Two front-line foreign aid workers were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in came under Russian attack in eastern Ukraine.
U.S., Vietnam strengthen diplomatic ties during Biden visit
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Vietnam strengthen diplomatic ties during Biden visit
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a deal with Vietnam to boost cooperation on a range of areas from semiconductors to rare earth minerals to regional security.
At least 35 killed in market bombing in Sudan's capital
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 35 killed in market bombing in Sudan's capital
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Gorro market in Khartoum, Sudan, was hit with explosive weapons on Sunday at about 7 a.m., according to Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders.
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
World News // 16 hours ago
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An entire Polish family that was murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews during the Holocaust was beatified Sunday, Pope Francis announced.
Morocco's King Mohammed VI directs country to pray as earthquake death toll rises to 2,012
World News // 17 hours ago
Morocco's King Mohammed VI directs country to pray as earthquake death toll rises to 2,012
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll has risen to more than 2,000 after a devastating earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night, officials said late Saturday.
U.S., EU, others launch new shipping corridor linking Europe, Middle East, India
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., EU, others launch new shipping corridor linking Europe, Middle East, India
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The United States, the European Union and seven other countries on Saturday announced the formation of a wide-spanning rail and shipping corridor linking India, the Middle East and Europe.
North Korea marks 75th anniversary with military parade
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea marks 75th anniversary with military parade
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese delegation and members of a Russian military dance troupe were among the thousands watching a military parade in North Korea Friday marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country.
Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe
World News // 1 day ago
Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A man shot to death in a brazen attack at a Melbourne cafe on Saturday has been identified as a notorious Australian crime boss, multiple reports indicated.
G20 leaders agree on joint declaration that avoids direct Russia criticism
World News // 1 day ago
G20 leaders agree on joint declaration that avoids direct Russia criticism
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The leaders of the G20 nations reached a consensus on joint declaration Saturday, releasing a statement that avoids directly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
More than 1,000 killed, 1,200 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake
World News // 1 day ago
More than 1,000 killed, 1,200 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 people were killed and 1,200 were injured in a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night, according to the country's interior ministry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
Escaped killer spotted overnight in Pennsylvania with altered appearance
Escaped killer spotted overnight in Pennsylvania with altered appearance
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker under investigation for sexual harassment allegation
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker under investigation for sexual harassment allegation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement