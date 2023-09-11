Trending
Sept. 11, 2023 / 9:48 AM

Daniel Khalife may have used bed sheets to escape prison, British court hears

By Paul Godfrey
Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife allegedly used bed sheets to attach himself to the beneath of a food truck when he made his escape from London's Wandsworth prison, a court heard Monday. Photo courtesy Metropolitan Police
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A British fugitive who was recaptured this weekend may have used bed sheets to strap himself to the underside of a food delivery truck when he escaped from prison, a court in London heard Monday.

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife, 21, appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with escaping lawful custody two days after being detained by police in west London.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram remanded the former soldier in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Sept. 29 after hearing Khalife made his escape from HMP Wandsworth by tying himself beneath the vehicle using material "made from bedsheets with clips at each end."

Khalife's break out Wednesday from a south London prison where he was awaiting trial in November on charges of allegedly obtaining information useful to the enemy, eliciting information about members of the armed forces contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000, sparked a major manhunt.

He is accused of working on behalf of a hostile foreign state while working at the Ministry of Defense's Stafford station from where he disappeared in January after reportedly planting a fake bomb but was captured several days later.

Khalife was re-arrested Saturday by a counter-terrorism officer as he cycled along a canal towpath.

He was brought to court Monday in a bullet and bombproof truck in a police convoy from Belmarsh Prison, a maximum security facility in southeast London where he was transferred after being captured.

During the court hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Khalife's defense counsel, barrister Gul Nawas Hussain KC, said his client would not be entering a plea with Khalife speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Authorities earlier said Khalife was working in the prison kitchens and slipped through security by dressing as a chef and clinging to the beneath of a food truck, but it was unclear until now how he was able to hold on long enough to make his escape.

Kim Jong Un to visit Russia 'soon' at Vladimir Putin's invitation
World News // 1 hour ago
Kim Jong Un to visit Russia 'soon' at Vladimir Putin's invitation
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday confirmed Kim Jong Un will "soon" visit Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Kim's train heading for Russia, amid concerns that the two countries could sign an arms deal.
EU: European economy to grow more slowly than expected in 2023 and 2024
World News // 1 hour ago
EU: European economy to grow more slowly than expected in 2023 and 2024
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The European Union revised down its growth forecast for 2023 on Monday to 0.8% from the 1% it projected in May, blaming weak consumption resulting from high and increasing consumer prices for most goods and services.
Britain arrests parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain arrests parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A researcher in Britain's parliament is being investigated by counter-terrorism police after being arrested on suspicion of spying for China.
Nine injured after Air China engine fire prompts evacuation on runway
World News // 4 hours ago
Nine injured after Air China engine fire prompts evacuation on runway
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Air China flight with more than 150 people onboard was forced to make an emergency landing at its Singapore destination of Changi airport after one of its engines caught fire, officials said.
Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Two front-line foreign aid workers were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in came under Russian attack in eastern Ukraine.
U.S., Vietnam strengthen diplomatic ties during Biden visit
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Vietnam strengthen diplomatic ties during Biden visit
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a deal with Vietnam to boost cooperation on a range of areas from semiconductors to rare earth minerals to regional security.
At least 35 killed in market bombing in Sudan's capital
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 35 killed in market bombing in Sudan's capital
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Gorro market in Khartoum, Sudan, was hit with explosive weapons on Sunday at about 7 a.m., according to Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders.
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
World News // 21 hours ago
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An entire Polish family that was murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews during the Holocaust was beatified Sunday, Pope Francis announced.
Morocco's King Mohammed VI directs country to pray as earthquake death toll rises to 2,012
World News // 22 hours ago
Morocco's King Mohammed VI directs country to pray as earthquake death toll rises to 2,012
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll has risen to more than 2,000 after a devastating earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night, officials said late Saturday.
U.S., EU, others launch new shipping corridor linking Europe, Middle East, India
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., EU, others launch new shipping corridor linking Europe, Middle East, India
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The United States, the European Union and seven other countries on Saturday announced the formation of a wide-spanning rail and shipping corridor linking India, the Middle East and Europe.
