Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs

Ukraine on Monday claimed in an unverified video that it had recaptured key oil and gas rigs in the Black Sea. Screen capture/Ukraine military intelligence

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said on Monday that it regained control of critical oil and gas drilling platforms in the Black Sea near Crimea that had been in control of the Russian military for the past eight years. Ukraine's military intelligence, or GUR, posted an unverified video of Ukrainian soldiers posing on the platforms, which would hold strategic significance for Ukraine. Ukrainian special forces had been fighting Russian troops for about a month around the platform as part of Kyiv's summer counteroffensive. Advertisement

"During the operation, the special forces managed to seize valuable trophies: a stockpile of helicopter ammunition of the NAR type (unguided aerial missiles), as well as the Neva radar, which can track the movement of ships in the Black Sea," GUR said.

The British Ministry of Defense reported last month that skirmishes had taken place near the platforms between Crimea and Odessa.

Some officials said the seizure of the so-called "Boyko Rigs" could help as military staging as well.

"A unique operation to regain control over the Boyko Rigs was executed by the units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," Ukraine's defense ministry said. "In particular, the Petro Hodovalets and Ukraina drilling platforms, as well as the Tavrida and Syvash rigs, were brought back under control."

Russia first took control of the rigs in 2015 and started using them for the military during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Officials said the platforms were used as helipads and radar.