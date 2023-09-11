Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said on Monday that it regained control of critical oil and gas drilling platforms in the Black Sea near Crimea that had been in control of the Russian military for the past eight years.
Ukraine's military intelligence, or GUR, posted an unverified video of Ukrainian soldiers posing on the platforms, which would hold strategic significance for Ukraine. Ukrainian special forces had been fighting Russian troops for about a month around the platform as part of Kyiv's summer counteroffensive.