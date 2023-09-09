Advertisement
Sept. 9, 2023 / 12:57 PM

Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe

By Patrick Hilsman

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A man shot to death in a brazen attack at a Melbourne cafe on Saturday has been identified as a notorious Australian crime boss, multiple reports indicated.

The shooting left one man dead and one wounded, police in the Australian state of Victoria said in a statement.

Emergency services were called after "a number of shots were fired" outside a cafe ay 10:20 a.m., they said. The man who was killed at the scene had not yet been officially identified, while another man who was shot in the incident was hospitalized with serious injuries.

"Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the in incident, however at this stage the incident appears to be targeted," they said.

The slaying victim was identified by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and the Herald Sun as 50-year-old Gavin Preston, who was imprisoned for 11 years on a charge of defensive homicide for a fatal shooting in 2012.

He was just released from prison earlier this year.

Two suspects dressed in black approached the men as they were eating and opened fire before fleeing the scene in a black SUV which was later found abandoned, Acting Victoria Police Superintendent Mark Hatt told reporters in an update.

He confirmed police investigating the shooting for possible links to organized crime, adding that "given the circumstances, we believe it is linked to organized crime."

"The incident took place outside the cafe, there were a number of other people dining at the time. It's unfortunate it has taken place in such a public manner," Hatt said.

Latest Headlines

North Korea marks 75th anniversary with military parade
World News // 8 minutes ago
North Korea marks 75th anniversary with military parade
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese delegation and members of a Russian military dance troupe were among the thousands watching a military parade in North Korea Friday marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country.
G20 leaders agree on joint declaration that avoids direct Russia criticism
World News // 1 hour ago
G20 leaders agree on joint declaration that avoids direct Russia criticism
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The leaders of the G20 nations reached a consensus on joint declaration Saturday, releasing a statement that avoids directly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
More than 1,000 killed, 1,200 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake
World News // 4 hours ago
More than 1,000 killed, 1,200 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 people were killed and 1,200 were injured in a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night, according to the country's interior ministry.
London police capture escaped terror suspect after intense manhunt
World News // 2 hours ago
London police capture escaped terror suspect after intense manhunt
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- British terrorism suspect and former soldier Daniel Khalife was apprehended by London police Saturday after his escape from prison this week triggered an intense manhunt.
Tibetans protest China's G20 summit participation over Beijing's occupation of Tibet
World News // 22 hours ago
Tibetans protest China's G20 summit participation over Beijing's occupation of Tibet
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Tibetan Youth Congress Frday peacefully protested China's participation in the G20 summit in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla. They held banners, chanted anti-China slogans and some painted "Free Tibet" on their faces.
U.S. seizes nearly a million barrels of oil over Iran oil sanction violations
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. seizes nearly a million barrels of oil over Iran oil sanction violations
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice announced Friday the first successful disruption of a multimillion-dollar shipment of sanctioned Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps oil. More than 980,000 barrels were seized.
Russia strikes three Ukrainian cities, killing one and injuring dozens
World News // 1 day ago
Russia strikes three Ukrainian cities, killing one and injuring dozens
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Russia used missiles to attack three Ukrainian cities on Friday morning killing a police officer and injuring 64 more, officials said.
Hundreds of workers begin work stoppages at Chevron's Western Australia facilities
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of workers begin work stoppages at Chevron's Western Australia facilities
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of workers at Chevron liquefied natural gas plants in Western Australia began work stoppages Friday over stalled union pay and working conditions negotiations.
Cuba arrests 17 for recruiting young men to join Russian war effort
World News // 1 day ago
Cuba arrests 17 for recruiting young men to join Russian war effort
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Cuba said they have arrested 17 people in a Russian human trafficking scheme that tricked young men on the island into fighting for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
North Korea unveils 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea unveils 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea unveiled a new tactical nuclear attack submarine, state-run media reported Friday, a development leader Kim Jong Un called a "top priority" in countering the naval strength of the United States.
