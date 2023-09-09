Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A man shot to death in a brazen attack at a Melbourne cafe on Saturday has been identified as a notorious Australian crime boss, multiple reports indicated.

The shooting left one man dead and one wounded, police in the Australian state of Victoria said in a statement.

Emergency services were called after "a number of shots were fired" outside a cafe ay 10:20 a.m., they said. The man who was killed at the scene had not yet been officially identified, while another man who was shot in the incident was hospitalized with serious injuries.

"Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the in incident, however at this stage the incident appears to be targeted," they said.

The slaying victim was identified by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and the Herald Sun as 50-year-old Gavin Preston, who was imprisoned for 11 years on a charge of defensive homicide for a fatal shooting in 2012.

He was just released from prison earlier this year.

Two suspects dressed in black approached the men as they were eating and opened fire before fleeing the scene in a black SUV which was later found abandoned, Acting Victoria Police Superintendent Mark Hatt told reporters in an update.

He confirmed police investigating the shooting for possible links to organized crime, adding that "given the circumstances, we believe it is linked to organized crime."

"The incident took place outside the cafe, there were a number of other people dining at the time. It's unfortunate it has taken place in such a public manner," Hatt said.