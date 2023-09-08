Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 8, 2023 / 1:04 AM

Pentagon: U.S. moving troops within Niger as 'precautionary measure'

By Darryl Coote
Some U.S. military personnel and assets stationed at Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey are on the move to Nigerien Air Base 201 in Agadez. Photo by U.S. Air Forces Africa, Niger/UPI
Some U.S. military personnel and assets stationed at Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey are on the move to Nigerien Air Base 201 in Agadez. Photo by U.S. Air Forces Africa, Niger/UPI

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. troops stationed in Niger are being repositioned within the country as a precautionary measure, the Pentagon said Thursday, as the military coup in the West African nation nears 45 days old.

"This is simply a precautionary measure," Sabrina Singh, the deputy Pentagon press secretary, told reporters during a press conference Thursday, adding that some non-essential personnel and contractors have left the country.

Advertisement

"Our force posture hasn't changed in Niger. Our position remains the same, that we hope that the situation on the ground gets resolved diplomatically, but would just re-emphasize that there's no immediate threat to U.S. personnel or -- or violence on the ground."

The United States has roughly 1,100 soldiers stationed in Niger, representing its second-largest military presence in Africa. Over the past few years, Niamey has grown as a strategic partner in the turbulent Sahel region, but that relationship has been thrown into doubt following the July 26 coup d'etat that saw the military overthrow the democratic government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Read More

Singh said some U.S. soldiers and assets were being moved from Air Base 101 in the capital Niamey 570 miles northeast to Agadez city's Air Base 201, a facility Congress authorized the U.S. Air Force to build in 2019 and which hosts U.S. intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.

Advertisement

She did not have the number of soldiers involved in the move, but Singh said the movement was ongoing and that the U.S. military was not conducting joint operations or training with the Nigerien military at this time.

Over the past few years Niger has become an increasingly important security partner to Western countries, including the United States, in the Sahel region, which is plagued by terrorism.

According to a late July report from the Congressional Research Service, the West African nation had been characterized by U.S. officials prior to the coup as an emerging democracy and an important U.S. partner amid deepening insurgencies, political instability and Russian engagement in the Sahel region.

In response to the coup, West African leaders, the United States and other democratic nations have responded with punitive measures, including the halting of aid to Niger, which is one of the world's poorest countries.

Inaugurated in 2021, Bazoum's presidency was Niger's first-ever transition between one president and another.

There have been at least six military coups in Africa since 2020, including Niger and neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Lee becomes Category 5 storm, expected to reach 180 mph winds
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Lee becomes Category 5 storm, expected to reach 180 mph winds
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- With Hurricane Lee now a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center forecasters are warning of rip currents and hazardous surf across the northern Caribbean on Friday.
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
World News // 9 hours ago
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Apple's stock dropped Thursday by 3% on reports that Chinese government workers may be banned from using iPhones. It follows a 4% loss in share prices Wednesday on track to wiping out $200 billion of market value.
Hyundai develops self-cleaning tech for camera sensors
World News // 11 hours ago
Hyundai develops self-cleaning tech for camera sensors
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor said it has developed a technology to automatically remove contaminants from the car's camera sensors. 
Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to join Tony Blair Institute
World News // 11 hours ago
Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to join Tony Blair Institute
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin announced Thursday that she will be joining the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
U.S., Britain sanction 11 people involved in Russian Trickbot cybercrime group
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Britain sanction 11 people involved in Russian Trickbot cybercrime group
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. and Britain Thursday sanctioned 11 people alleged to be involved in the Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime group. The Department of Justice is also unsealing nine Trickbot related indictments.
Russia: Two Ukrainian drones shot down near Rostov-on-Don
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia: Two Ukrainian drones shot down near Rostov-on-Don
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Thursday it shot down two Ukrainian drones near the city of Rostov-on-Don, which was taken over by Wagner mercenaries in June during a failed mutiny against the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Rescuers race to aid American caver who fell ill deep underground in Turkey
World News // 13 hours ago
Rescuers race to aid American caver who fell ill deep underground in Turkey
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday attempted to reach an American who fell ill inside one of the deepest caves in Turkey during an expedition, officials said.
Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
World News // 15 hours ago
Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Mexico is poised to elect its first female president after the governing party Morena and the leading opposition party both selected women candidates in primary elections on Wednesday.
Chinese exports decline for fourth straight month, down 8.8% in August
World News // 15 hours ago
Chinese exports decline for fourth straight month, down 8.8% in August
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Chinese exports dropped by 8.8% in August compared to one year ago, the fourth consecutive month of export decline, according to customs data released Thursday.
U.S. ambassador to U.N. visits Chad to support humanitarian aid for Sudan
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. ambassador to U.N. visits Chad to support humanitarian aid for Sudan
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A top U.S. official visiting a Chadian border town with Sudan has announced more than $160 million in urgently needed humanitarian assistance for the citizens of the embattled North African nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement