Police in Britain were searching for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife in a park in southwest London Friday. Photo courtesy Metropolitan Police

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Britain on Friday searched a London park near where Daniel Khalife escaped from prison as the manhunt for the 21-year-old former British soldier continued. Richmond Park in southwest London was closed as authorities carried out the search and stationed officers at key entrances and exits while a pair of police helicopters surveyed the skies. Advertisement

The park is miles away from Wadsworth prison and Sky News reported his mother and sister are believed to have lived in an apartment in the area "until a few years ago."

Richmond Park re-opened later in the day and the BBC reported that the search was not conducted based on specific leads or intelligence but rather due to its location near the prison.

Police were investigating whether guards helped Khalife, who was awaiting a terrorism trial, escape from the prison.

Authorities said Khalife worked in the prison's kitchen and slipped through security at the prison Wednesday morning by dressing as a chef and hanging on to the bottom of a food truck.

Metropolitan Police Counterterrorism Commander Dominic Murphy said he believes Khalife is using the skills he learned as a soldier to evade not only capture but even being seen.

"This was a really busy area of London and we've had no confirmed sightings in any of that information, which is a little unusual, and perhaps a testament to Daniel Khalife's ingenuity in his escape," Murphy said.

"It's important that we remember that we have some of the best militaries in the world here in the U.K. and he was trained. He was a trained soldier -- so ultimately he has skills that perhaps some sections of the public don't have."

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley declined to confirm if notebooks were found in Khalife's cell or how the soldier made the straps he used to attach himself to the underbelly of a food truck that took him out of the prison.

Prosecutors charged Khalife with violations of the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act, as well as with planting a fake explosive device. They accused him of working on behalf of a hostile foreign state while working at the Ministry of Defense's Stafford station.

Khalife disappeared from Stafford in January after reportedly planting a fake bomb but was captured several days later.