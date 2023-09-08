Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 8, 2023 / 3:06 AM

Russia holds elections in illegally occupied Ukrainian regions

By Darryl Coote
Ukrainian servicemen conduct work on the site of a destroyed market in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, that was the result of a Russian missile strike on Sept. 6. Russia on Friday began elections in four illegally occupied regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk Oblast, in which Kostiantynivka is located. File Photo by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine/UPI
Ukrainian servicemen conduct work on the site of a destroyed market in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, that was the result of a Russian missile strike on Sept. 6. Russia on Friday began elections in four illegally occupied regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk Oblast, in which Kostiantynivka is located. File Photo by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- In the face of international condemnation, Russia on Friday began to hold local elections in regions of occupied Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin declared annexed nearly a year ago and that Moscow has yet to gain control over amid its ongoing war.

Eleven months ago, Putin signed federal laws formally approving the illegal annexation of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson, and on Friday elections in those regions began for Kremlin-installed legislative assemblies as more than 4,000 local and regional elections were being held over the weekend across Russia.

Advertisement

Polling stations opened Friday morning and will close Sunday night, according to Russian state-run TASS news agency, which said elections in the four illegally occupied regions of Ukraine were to seat deputies in their legislative assemblies.

The elections are expected to be widely condemned as Putin's declaration of annexation nearly a year ago was overwhelming rejected at the United Nations by nearly 150 countries.

Advertisement

Russia has pointed to referendum it held a month prior to Putin's signing of the declarations as proof that the Ukrainians in the four illegally occupied regions wish to join the Russian federation.

But the United States had long warned prior to and after the referendums were held that they were shams, as would be any elections that would follow.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed his accusations that Russia was conducting "sham elections" a year after it staged "sham referenda" to support its illegal usurping of Ukrainian land.

"The Kremlin hopes these pre-determined, fabricated results will strengthen Russia's illegitimate claims to the parts of Ukraine it occupies, but this is nothing more than a propaganda exercise," Blinken said in a statement, while warning those who support it will be at risk of sanctions and visa restrictions.

"The United States will never recognize the Russian Federation's claims to any of Ukraine's sovereign territory."

The Russian Embassy in Washington characterized Blinken's statement in one of its own on Friday as meddling in its internal affairs, while pointing to the widely discredited referendums as proof that Ukrainians in those regions wanted to join Russia.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, also condemned the elections.

"It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard, as it was the case with the pseudo-referendums last year," it said in a statement.

"Holding local elections in occupied territories only creates an illusion of democracy but clearly violates the right of citizens to participate in the conduct of local public affairs."

Kyiv's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security of Ukraine is warning that the number of voters, turnout and results in the election are expected to be falsified.

"Russia's pseudo-elections are accompanied by terror against the occupied population, who are forced to play a part in this propaganda show. Any declared pseudo-election results are void. They will not be recognized by anyone," it said in a statement.

"Ukraine will eventually free its citizens from Russia. We remember everyone in occupied territories. All those responsible for terror will be held accountable."

War in Ukraine: a look back at the year after Russian invasion

Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022 to show unity amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Korea unveils 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea unveils 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea unveiled a new tactical nuclear attack submarine, state-run media reported Friday, a development leader Kim Jong Un called a "top priority" in countering the naval strength of the United States.
Pentagon: U.S. moving troops within Niger as 'precautionary measure'
World News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon: U.S. moving troops within Niger as 'precautionary measure'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. troops stationed in Niger are being repositioned within the country as a precautionary measure, the Pentagon said Thursday, as the military coup in the West African nation nears 45 days old.
Hurricane Lee becomes Category 5 storm, expected to reach 180 mph winds
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Lee becomes Category 5 storm, expected to reach 180 mph winds
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- With Hurricane Lee now a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center forecasters are warning of rip currents and hazardous surf across the northern Caribbean on Friday.
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
World News // 12 hours ago
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Apple's stock dropped Thursday by 3% on reports that Chinese government workers may be banned from using iPhones. It follows a 4% loss in share prices Wednesday on track to wiping out $200 billion of market value.
Hyundai develops self-cleaning tech for camera sensors
World News // 14 hours ago
Hyundai develops self-cleaning tech for camera sensors
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor said it has developed a technology to automatically remove contaminants from the car's camera sensors. 
Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to join Tony Blair Institute
World News // 14 hours ago
Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to join Tony Blair Institute
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin announced Thursday that she will be joining the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
U.S., Britain sanction 11 people involved in Russian Trickbot cybercrime group
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S., Britain sanction 11 people involved in Russian Trickbot cybercrime group
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. and Britain Thursday sanctioned 11 people alleged to be involved in the Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime group. The Department of Justice is also unsealing nine Trickbot related indictments.
Russia: Two Ukrainian drones shot down near Rostov-on-Don
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia: Two Ukrainian drones shot down near Rostov-on-Don
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Thursday it shot down two Ukrainian drones near the city of Rostov-on-Don, which was taken over by Wagner mercenaries in June during a failed mutiny against the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Rescuers race to aid American caver who fell ill deep underground in Turkey
World News // 16 hours ago
Rescuers race to aid American caver who fell ill deep underground in Turkey
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday attempted to reach an American who fell ill inside one of the deepest caves in Turkey during an expedition, officials said.
Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
World News // 18 hours ago
Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Mexico is poised to elect its first female president after the governing party Morena and the leading opposition party both selected women candidates in primary elections on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement