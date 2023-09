1 of 2 | Hurricane Lee strengthened into a Category 5 storm Thursday night and is expected to reach wind speeds of 180 mph overnight. Photo courtesy of NHC

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee strengthened into a Category 5 storm Thursday night and is expected to reach wind speeds of 180 mph overnight. "The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters have found that Lee has skyrocketed to Category 5 strength," the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. update Thursday. Advertisement

The storm is expected to teter between Category 4 and Category 5 status over the next five days as it makes its way north and westward.

However, it is still deep over the Atlantic Ocean and the NHC warned that it is "way too soon" to know what impact the hurricane might have, if any, on the U.S. East Coast, Bermuda or Canada.

"The hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic," the agency said. "Regardless, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday."

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect.

Hurricane Lee comes less than a week after Hurricane Idalia slammed much of the U.S. Southeast.

The hurricane damaged homes and knocked out power in Florida while flooding parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Idalia has been blamed for at least two deaths.