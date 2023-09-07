Rescuers race to help American caver who fell ill in Turkey

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday attempted to reach an American who fell ill inside one of the deepest caves in Turkey during an expedition, officials said.

More than 150 emergency crew members gathered to help remove Mark Dickey, 40, who suffered from gastrointestinal bleeding while some 3,400 feet inside the cave. Dickey is an instructor with the National Cave Rescue Commission.

Advertisement

Dickey was co-leading an expedition to find and map a new passage in the cave when he started to become ill, Gretchen Baker, the commission's national coordinator, said.

Bulent Genc, head of the Turkish Caving Federation, said on Thursday that the cave is deep, roughly three-fourths of a mile, and narrow in some places. He said it could take days to get a stretcher to him and pull him out.

The federation said Dickey's condition has stabilized and he was able to walk with assistance at a base camp inside the cave, the third deepest in Turkey.

"The operation is logistically and technically one of the largest cave rescues in the world," the Turkish Caving Federation. The federation said they were able to get six units of blood to him, which helped Dickey stabilize.

Advertisement

The federation said the cave features "narrow winding passages and several rappels," and it would take an experienced caver about 15 hours to reach the surface from the base camp in ideal condition.

"Mark is an elite caver," Carl Heitmeyer, the public information officer for the New Jersey Initial Response Team, said. "There's only a couple thousand people of his caliber in the world who are doing really deep systems like this with the technical rope skills and the physical ability."