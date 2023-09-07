Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Rescuers race to help American caver who fell ill in Turkey

By Clyde Hughes

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday attempted to reach an American who fell ill inside one of the deepest caves in Turkey during an expedition, officials said.

More than 150 emergency crew members gathered to help remove Mark Dickey, 40, who suffered from gastrointestinal bleeding while some 3,400 feet inside the cave. Dickey is an instructor with the National Cave Rescue Commission.

Advertisement

Dickey was co-leading an expedition to find and map a new passage in the cave when he started to become ill, Gretchen Baker, the commission's national coordinator, said.

Bulent Genc, head of the Turkish Caving Federation, said on Thursday that the cave is deep, roughly three-fourths of a mile, and narrow in some places. He said it could take days to get a stretcher to him and pull him out.

Read More

The federation said Dickey's condition has stabilized and he was able to walk with assistance at a base camp inside the cave, the third deepest in Turkey.

"The operation is logistically and technically one of the largest cave rescues in the world," the Turkish Caving Federation. The federation said they were able to get six units of blood to him, which helped Dickey stabilize.

Advertisement

The federation said the cave features "narrow winding passages and several rappels," and it would take an experienced caver about 15 hours to reach the surface from the base camp in ideal condition.

"Mark is an elite caver," Carl Heitmeyer, the public information officer for the New Jersey Initial Response Team, said. "There's only a couple thousand people of his caliber in the world who are doing really deep systems like this with the technical rope skills and the physical ability."

Latest Headlines

Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
World News // 1 hour ago
Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Mexico is poised to elect its first female president after the governing party Morena and the leading opposition party both selected women candidates in primary elections on Wednesday.
Chinese exports decline for fourth straight month, down 8.8% in August
World News // 1 hour ago
Chinese exports decline for fourth straight month, down 8.8% in August
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Chinese exports dropped by 8.8% in August compared to one year ago, the fourth consecutive month of export decline, according to customs data released Thursday.
U.S. ambassador to U.N. visits Chad to support humanitarian aid for Sudan
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. ambassador to U.N. visits Chad to support humanitarian aid for Sudan
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A top U.S. official visiting a Chadian border town with Sudan has announced more than $160 million in urgently needed humanitarian assistance for the citizens of the embattled North African nation.
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
World News // 1 day ago
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday in a show of support for Ukraine in the middle of their slow-moving counter-offensive to retake land from Russia.
Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion
World News // 14 hours ago
Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Mexico's Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday to decriminalize abortion across the predominantly Roman Catholic country, calling the existing federal ban on abortion "unconstitutional."
Manhunt underway after British terror suspect escapes London prison
World News // 19 hours ago
Manhunt underway after British terror suspect escapes London prison
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- British police have launched a manhunt after a former British solider, awaiting trial on terrorism charges, escaped from London's Wandsworth prison Wednesday.
Russian attack on public market in eastern Ukraine kills 16, injures 31
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian attack on public market in eastern Ukraine kills 16, injures 31
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Russian rocket strike on a public market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka killed 16 people Wednesday, officials said.
Toyota says August plant shutdown caused by computer glitch
World News // 23 hours ago
Toyota says August plant shutdown caused by computer glitch
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that the temporary shut down of 14 plants in late August was caused by a computer malfunction and not by cyberattacks.
King Charles III to make state visit to France after 6-month delay
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III to make state visit to France after 6-month delay
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- King Charles III will travel to France with Queen Camilla later this month for a state visit including talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and a highly anticipated address before the French parliament.
U.S. sanctions Sudan RSF militia leader for human rights abuses including massacres
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Sudan RSF militia leader for human rights abuses including massacres
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, for alleged human rights abuses including massacres and sexual violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement