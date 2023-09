British police are looking for Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped Wandsworth prison in London Wednesday, where he was awaiting trial on terrorism charges. Photo Courtesy of Metropolitan Police

Daniel Abed Khalife, who served in the British military until earlier this year, was charged with violations of the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act, as well as with planting a fake explosive device.

Authorities say Khalife was working on behalf of a hostile foreign state while he was stationed at the Ministry of Defense's Stafford facility.

Khalife went missing from Stafford in January after reportedly planting a fake bomb, and he was captured a few days afterward.

Recently, Khalife reportedly left Wandsworth prison at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday and was wearing a red shirt.

"The public can help us, as well, and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as where he might be, then please call 999 immediately," said Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command Commander Dominic Murphy, "I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe, that Khalife poses a threat to the public.".

Scotland Yard has alerted law enforcement that Khalife has escaped and has asked for more thorough border checks of people leaving the country.