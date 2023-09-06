Trending
Sept. 6, 2023 / 10:49 AM

U.S. sanctions Sudan RSF militia leader for human rights abuses including massacres

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Wednesday sanctioned Sudan RSF high-ranking militia leader Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for alleged human rights abuses including massacres and sexual violence. The conflict has worsened a humanitarian crisis that has internally displaced 7.1 million Sudanese. Pictured is a pro-government rally against the RSF April 20 in Al Qadarif city. File Photo by Sudan News Agency
The U.S. Wednesday sanctioned Sudan RSF high-ranking militia leader Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for alleged human rights abuses including massacres and sexual violence. The conflict has worsened a humanitarian crisis that has internally displaced 7.1 million Sudanese. Pictured is a pro-government rally against the RSF April 20 in Al Qadarif city. File Photo by Sudan News Agency

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, for alleged human rights abuses including massacres and sexual violence.

According to Treasury, the RSF has committed massacres and ethnic killings as well as sexual violence in a civil war with Sudanese Armed Forces that erupted April 15. The U.N. called for an immediate end to the war in order to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people.

"Today's action demonstrates Treasury's commitment to hold accountable those responsible for serious and extensive human rights abuses in Sudan," Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. "The United States urges both sides of the conflict to cease the hostilities and violence perpetuating Sudan's dire humanitarian crisis."

Abdelrahim is a high-ranking leader of the RSF. He's the brother of RSF Commander Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the RSF has "engaged in the targeting of women, children, or any other civilians through the commission of acts of violence (including killing, maiming, torture, or rape or other sexual violence), abduction, forced displacement, or attacks on schools, hospitals, religious sites, or locations where civilians are seeking refuge."

The fighting between the RSF and Sudan's military has nearly doubled the number of internally displaced people to nearly 7.1 million people in Sudan, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration.

Over a million Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries and the U.N. said 24.7 million people -- half Sudan's population -- need humanitarian aid and protection.

That violence has led to a severe humanitarian crisis that includes food, water, fuel and medicine shortages. High inflation and disrupted trade routes exacerbate the crisis amid widespread human rights violations, according to the U.N.

"The people of Sudan deserve peace. Any further escalation of violence would further devastate the country and the region," said the U.N. IOM's Federico Soda in a statement.

