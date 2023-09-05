Shinji Aoba was charged with homicide and arson by Japan's prosecution, after the fire at Kyoto Animation studio that killed 36 people in 2019. File photo by Jiji Japan/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Japanese man facing the death penalty in a 2019 arson at the renowned Kyoto Animation studio confessed Tuesday to setting the blaze that killed 36, saying, "I now think that I went overboard." Shinji Aoba, 45, of Saitama Prefecture, admitted to the crime in Kyoto District Court before defense lawyers pleaded not guilty on his behalf, claiming he was mentally incapacitated when he set fire to the building on July 18, 2019. Advertisement

"I am positive that I did" set the fire, Aoba said, reading from a prepared statement while seated in a wheelchair. "At the time, I thought I had no other choice, but I did not expect so many people would die. I now think that I went overboard."

Aoba, who also suffered severe burns in the fire, did not apologize to the victims.

Aoba's mental state at the time of the crime is a major factor in the court's ruling, with defense attorneys asking the judge to acquit him or impart a lighter sentence based on his psychological impairments.

Previously, defense attorneys argued Aoba suffered from delusions and believed he was in a battle with a "dark figure" when he burned down the internationally renowned art studio.

Advertisement

The judge's decision on the matter won't come until Jan. 25, following a trial that is expected to last through the end of the year.

Psychiatrists who performed evaluations on Aoba will testify, as well as the president of Kyoto Animation and various other witnesses.

Bereaved family members will also be given a turn to question Aoba during the proceedings.

In Japan, a defendant cannot be tried for any crime if they are found to be mentally incompetent.

Prosecutors ordered Aoba to undergo a six-month mental evaluation while he was in custody, after which they claimed Aoba could be held criminally responsible despite his history of mental illness.

The evaluation coincided with a separate mental exam by the defense.

The December 2020 indictment against Aoba was delayed for more than a year as he remained in a coma following the attack, which was driven by a grudge, prosecutors said in the indictment.

In 2017, Aoba wrote a novel that he entered into a creative contest sponsored by Kyoto Animation, however, the book failed to impress -- leading the rejected writer to think the company had stolen his ideas.

According to the indictment, Aoba arrived at the three-floor studio around 10:30 a.m., and walked in the front entrance. Once inside, he began dousing employees and office furniture with gasoline before igniting the flames with a lighter, which sent 70 employees scrambling for the exits.

Advertisement

Only 17 of the dead have been publicly identified, while the names of the remaining 19 victims were being withheld at the request of relatives.

Another 34 survived the fire with injuries.