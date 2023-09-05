Trending
World News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 8:06 AM

Borrell says EU working 'relentlessly' to free Swedish citizen detained in Iran

By Clyde Hughes
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said officials are trying to free a Swedish man who had been detained in Iran for more than a year. File Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said officials are trying to free a Swedish man who had been detained in Iran for more than a year. File Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, on Tuesday confirmed that a Swedish citizen has been detained for more than a year.

Borrell told reporters that John Floderus, who had worked for the European External Action Service had been "detained illegally in Iran for the last 500 days."

"I want to stress that I personally, all my team, at all levels, European institutions in close coordination with the Swedish authorities -- which have the first responsibility of consular protection -- and with his family, have been pushing the Iranian authorities to release him," Borrell said. "Every time we had diplomatic meetings, at all levels, we have put the issue on the table. Relentlessly."

Floderus, 33, was detained on April 17, 2022, as he prepared to leave Tehran after visiting Iran last spring on a private tourist trip with several Swedish friends, The New York Times reported.

The Times described the incident as a case of "hostage diplomacy," under which Iran has been detaining dual Iranian nationals and foreigners in their borders and holding them on questionable charges. Some of those same detainees at times become part of leverage in negotiations in exchange for Iranians held abroad, cash or other concessions.

Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Tobias Billstrom told Politico Monday that the government is working "very intensively on this case" without identifying Floderus or providing specific details.

"The person in question has been arbitrarily deprived of his freedom and should therefore be released immediately. This message has been conveyed, including by me personally. Beyond that, I cannot go into any more detail" Billstrom said.

In August, Iran freed five U.S. residents held hostage in exchange for $6 billion frozen by the United States in oil revenue and with some Iranian prisoners.

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong court gives 'partial victory' to same-sex marriage supporters
World News // 9 minutes ago
Hong Kong court gives 'partial victory' to same-sex marriage supporters
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal said Tuesday the government must come up with a plan to recognize same-sex marriage after justices ruled that it had failed to constitutionally come up with a framework.
U.N. report: Invasive species emerge as global threat, causing $423B in losses
World News // 12 minutes ago
U.N. report: Invasive species emerge as global threat, causing $423B in losses
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Invasive species, including wildlife and plants, caused $423 billion in losses worldwide in 2019 and have since emerged as a major threat to the environment and the global economy, according to a U.N. affiliate report.
EU: Asylum claims top 500,000, likely to surpass 1 million by year's end
World News // 32 minutes ago
EU: Asylum claims top 500,000, likely to surpass 1 million by year's end
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The European Union said Tuesday that it expected the number of asylum applications received by its 27 member countries to top one million in 2023 after claims in the six months to the end of June surged to 519,000.
Minister says Britain cut funding to rebuild schools with unsafe concrete
World News // 2 hours ago
Minister says Britain cut funding to rebuild schools with unsafe concrete
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British Schools Minister Nick Gibb on Tuesday said the Treasury slashed a 2021 bid for funding to rebuild schools constructed with unsafe concrete prone to collapse, as the issue forced many schools to close last week.
Kim Jong Un may visit Putin to discuss weapons deal: Washington
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un may visit Putin to discuss weapons deal: Washington
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may make a rare diplomatic visit to Russia for discussions with President Vladimir Putin around supplying weapons for Moscow's war against Ukraine, according to the White House.
NZ judge tosses charges filed against White Island volcano owners
World News // 4 hours ago
NZ judge tosses charges filed against White Island volcano owners
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A New Zealand judge on Tuesday dismissed safety-related charges laid against three brothers who own Whakaari White Island where 22 people were killed in a volcanic eruption in 2019.
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
World News // 5 hours ago
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities have arrested two construction workers accused of using an excavator to dig a hole through the Great Wall in central Shanxi province, according to local reports.
Qantas CEO retires early as airline confronts controversy
World News // 6 hours ago
Qantas CEO retires early as airline confronts controversy
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Qantas Group said Tuesday that its chief executive officer, Alan Joyce, will leave the company two months earlier than previously announced as the Australian flagship airline confronts controversy.
Greece begins limiting tourists to Athens' Acropolis to prevent damage
World News // 8 hours ago
Greece begins limiting tourists to Athens' Acropolis to prevent damage
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- In an effort to keep hoards of tourists from ruining the ruins in Greece, Athens' most famous landmark -- the Acropolis -- started limiting visitors Monday with a new booking website.
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
World News // 11 hours ago
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- According to a YouGov opinion poll released Monday, only 30% of Britons between the ages of 18 and 24-years-old say the monarchy is "good for Britain." That compares in stark contrast to 77% of those over the age of 65.
