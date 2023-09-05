Trending
Sept. 5, 2023 / 8:39 AM

EU: Asylum claims top 500,000, likely to surpass 1 million by year's end

By Paul Godfrey
Sub-Saharan asylum seekers after being picked up in the Mediterranean Sea by an Italian Navy vessel. The European Union on Tuesday said that asylum claims jumped by more than a quarter in the first six months of 2023. File Photo Giuseppe Lami/EPA
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The European Union said Tuesday that it expected the number of asylum applications received by its 27 member countries to top one million by the end of the year after claims in the six months to the end of June surged to 519,000, up 28% from the same period in 2022.

Coming on top of a 53% jump in 2022, the numbers were putting many countries' ability to process applications and provide protection under pressure with the backlog of cases awaiting a decision increasing by 34% from 2022, according to analysis from the EU Agency for Asylum.

Together with the four million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion who are in receipt of Temporary Protection, the demands posed such "significant challenges" to the EU's asylum and reception systems authorities that as of June 30, at least 13 countries were receiving operational assistance from the EUAA.

"At first instance, around 41% were granted either refugee status or subsidiary protection," the agency said.

It added that recognition rates remained consistent with past trends for particular nationalities.

Protection continued to be granted to roughly 95% and 58% of Syrians and Afghans, for example, while recognition rates of others underwent drastic changes.

The proportion of Turkish applicants continued a downward track from 2019 when more than half were successful in gaining protection, falling more than a quarter in the first half of 2023 to 28%.

Russians and Iranians, by contrast, are being granted international protection more frequently with 35% of claims by Russians accepted and 47% from Iranians. Those numbers were up from 20% for Russians in 2021 and 31% for Iranians in 2020.

Asylum applications by West Africans are on the rise in the first half of 2023, EUAA said, with a "notable" uptick in claims from people from Cote D'Ivore, which more than doubled, and Guinea, up 60%, although total numbers remain small -- 9,300 and 8,700 respectively -- accounting for only 3.5% of total claims.

Their recognition rates are also increasing, albeit slowly, to stand at just under a third, however, one significant change has been that Italy saw most of the increase in applications, instead of France, which previously handled the bulk of claims from Ivorians and Guineans.

The EU is a self-declared area of protection for people fleeing persecution art serious harm in their own country and recognizes asylum as a fundamental right and an international obligation for countries as per the 1951 Geneva Convention.

