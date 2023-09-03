Advertisement
World News
Sept. 3, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Russian drone strike hits shipping infrastructure in Ukraine, injuring 2

By Joe Fisher
Two people were injured overnight in a Russian drone strike on shipping infrastructure near Ukraine’s Black Sea port in the Odesa Region. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Two people were injured overnight in a Russian drone strike on shipping infrastructure near Ukraine's Black Sea port in the Odesa Region.

Russia launched 25 drones and 22 were taken down by Ukraine's air defenses, the country's Air Force reported.

But in Odesa, "unfortunately, there is a hit in the port infrastructure, as a result of which a fire broke out, which the firefighters promptly extinguished," Serhii Bratchuk, head of the public council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration said on Telegram. "It is known in advance about 2 injured civilians. They were given medical assistance."

Civil industrial infrastructure was struck in the Danube Region, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on social media post. It has opened an investigation into the attack as a potential war crime. A survey of the damage is ongoing.

Luminita Odobescu, foreign minister of neighboring Romania, condemned the attack Sunday, calling it "barbaric."

"Another RU barbaric attack against civilian targets in [Ukraine], including port of #Reni on the #Danube. [Romania] and the int'l community will bring to justice those responsible for these war crimes. will continue to #StandWithUkraine. @DmytroKuleba," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russia's targeted attacks of grain infrastructure have intensified since the dissolution of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July. Last month, Russian drone strikes targeted another main grain port along the Danube River near the border of Romania.

The end of the deal has sparked international concern over food supply, particularly for African countries already dealing with a food crisis. The British Red Cross reported in July that more than 140 million people across Africa are experiencing extreme hunger, citing the war in Ukraine as one of the factors worsening the crisis.

Latest Headlines

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan, tens of thousands without power
World News // 58 minutes ago
Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan, tens of thousands without power
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Typhoon Haikui made landfall in Taiwan on Sunday, leaving tens of thousands of residents and businesses without power while packing wind gusts of up to 111 mph.
Founder of India's Jet Airways arrested on bank fraud charges
World News // 21 hours ago
Founder of India's Jet Airways arrested on bank fraud charges
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Businessman Naresh Goya, founder of defunct Indian airline Jet Airways, is in custody Saturday following his arrest by authorities in connection with a bank fraud case in Mumbai.
Nobel Foundation disinvites Russian ambassador from Stockholm prize ceremony
World News // 22 hours ago
Nobel Foundation disinvites Russian ambassador from Stockholm prize ceremony
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Nobel Foundation on Saturday reversed course and decided to withdraw invitations for the Russian, Belarusian and Iranian ambassadors to attend December's prize ceremony in Stockholm.
More than 100 injured as Eritrean refugees clash in Tel Aviv
World News // 23 hours ago
More than 100 injured as Eritrean refugees clash in Tel Aviv
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of protesters and police officers were injured during street clashes in Tel Aviv on Saturday involving Eritreans living in Israel who support and oppose the East African country's governing regime.
At least 55 injured as Typhoon Saola makes landfall in China
World News // 1 day ago
At least 55 injured as Typhoon Saola makes landfall in China
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- More than 50 people are injured and hundreds are seeking shelter after Typhoon Saola made landfall in China's Guangdong province early Saturday morning.
Pope Francis meets with Mongolia's religious, political leaders in historic visit
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis meets with Mongolia's religious, political leaders in historic visit
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis met with Mongolia's bishops and priests in the capitol of Ulaanbaatar and praised the country's history of religious tolerance on Saturday as he continued his historic visit to the Asian nation.
Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Harrods owner, dies at 94
World News // 1 day ago
Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Harrods owner, dies at 94
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Egyptian billionaire and former Harrods store owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose son Dodi was killed in a 1997 car crash along with his girlfriend Princess Diana, has died, his family announced. He was 94.
Thai king cuts former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sentence to one year
World News // 1 day ago
Thai king cuts former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sentence to one year
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has reduced the sentence imposed on former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in a move that was widely expected upon Thaksin's return from self-imposed exile last month.
Hyundai Motor, LG to double investment in U.S. battery factory
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai Motor, LG to double investment in U.S. battery factory
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution of South Korea plan to nearly double their investment in a battery factory in the state, expecting to add another 400 jobs.
Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi next week to discuss grain deal
World News // 2 days ago
Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi next week to discuss grain deal
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to meet Monday in Sochi in an effort to revive the Ukrainian grain deal Moscow pulled out from, the Kremlin announced on Friday.
