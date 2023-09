Hurricane Franklin was continuing to move farther away from Bermuda early Thursday. Image courtesy NOAA

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin was expected to weaken into an extratropical cyclone by Friday night as it moved further out into the Atlantic Ocean. In its 11 a.m. AST Friday update, the National Hurricane Center located Franklin, the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, about 680 miles northeast of Bermuda. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and moving northeast at 18 mph. Advertisement

The NHC said fluctuations in intensity were possible "during the next day or so" followed by weakening early next week.

"Franklin is forecast to become an extratropical cyclone by tonight," the NHC said.

Hurricane-force winds extended 60 miles from the center of the storm with tropical-storm-force winds spanning 255 miles outward but the storm did not present any hazards affecting land.

According to the NHC's 11 a.m. AST Friday update, Franklin was expected to absorb Tropical Storm Jose, which was located 835 miles east-northeast of Bermuda by Friday night.

Jose was carrying maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and moving north-northeast at 23 mph.