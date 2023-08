Hurricane Franklin was forecast to being moving away from Bermuda overnight Wednesday. Image courtesy NOAA

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin was moving away from Bermuda early Thursday, with forecasters expecting the British island territory to get a reprieve from tropical storm force winds in the next few hours. However, the forecasters state that dangerous surf and rip current conditions will continue along the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. coast. Advertisement

In its 2 a.m. AST Thursday update, the National Hurricane Center said Franklin, which was the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, was located 170 miles north-northeast of Bermuda. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and moving east-northeast at 14 mph.

A tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected, was in effect for Bermuda.

"Franklin is moving toward the east-northeast near 14 mph, and this general motion should continued through Friday followed by a turn to the northeast on Saturday," the forecasters said. "On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to continue moving away from Bermuda today."