Officials said that fire erupted in the five-story building at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Photo courtesy of City of Joburg EMS/ Twitter

Videos of the fire published online by the city show a chaotic scene of ambulances and bright orange flames tearing through the building.

The city confirmed the death toll, which has been repeatedly raised, online.

"Search mission still underway," the city said in the statement.

Johannesburg EMS spokesman Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and that 43 people were injured. He said multiple people were treated at the scene and transported to various healthcare facilities.

In a statement issued later by Mulaudzi, the city said that efforts to evacuate the building, which began with the arrival of firefighters, were "still ongoing," and that the city's disaster management department has been deployed to facilitate relief to those affected.

"At this stage, the cause of the fire incident is still under investigations," the statement said.

Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is to attend the scene Thursday morning, the city said in a statement.