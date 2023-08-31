Trending
Aug. 31, 2023 / 6:14 AM

5 night rail maintenance workers killed by high speed train in northern Italy

By Paul Godfrey
Italian firefighters working Thursday at the scene of an incident in which a regional train struck and killed five members of a maintenance crew who were working on the tracks outside the city of Turin. Photo by Tino Romano/EPA-EFE
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Five Italian workers in a night rail maintenance crew were killed when they were struck by a passing train traveling at high speed on the main line between Milan and Turin in the north of the country.

The incident took place Wednesday just before midnight as the men who were employed by an outside contractor were replacing a section of track near Chivasso, 18 miles north-east of Turin, Rail Network Italy, or RFI, said in a news release.

RFI said the passenger train was not in service at the time of the incident and that a joint investigation had been launched by the company together with "the competent authorities."

"RFI expresses deep sorrow at what happened and extends its condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased workers," RFI said.

Brandizzo station, the next station down, was shut and the line closed all the way from downtown Turin to Chivasso to permit judicial authorities to carry out their investigation, the Brandizzo mayor's office said in a news release.

Buses have been laid on to replace canceled train services between Torino Porta Nuova, Turin's main train station, and Chivasso and between Settimo and Chivasso.

The train reportedly was traveling at 100 mph when it passed through Brandizzo shortly before striking and killing five of the seven-strong maintenance crew.

The victims' ages ranged from 22 to 52. Two workers escaped unhurt but were taken to hospital suffering from shock and as a precautionary measure.

The train driver, who was allowed home after receiving treatment for shock is expected to be interviewed by investigators later.

The MP for Trieste, Ettore Rosato, said his thoughts were with the families of those who lost their lives and called for businesses to do more to protect workers.

"Another terrible and unjust workplace tragedy. Institutions and businesses must make guaranteeing the necessary conditions to operate safely and protect everyone's health their top priority," he said in a post on social media.

