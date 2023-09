Five people on Thursday were sentenced to life in prison for the November 2022 murder of U.S. citizen Stephen Troell (L). Photo courtesy of Stephen Troell/ Twitter

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An Iraqi court sentenced an Iranian and four Iraqis to life imprisonment on Thursday for killing a U.S. citizen in Baghdad last year, officials said. Iraq's interior ministry announced the convictions and sentences of the unmanned suspects in a statement, saying four others accused of being involved in the November murder of Stephen Edward Troell were being pursued with the aim of bringing them to justice. Advertisement

"We welcome the Iraqi court's decision to convict and sentence multiple individuals on terrorism charges for their roles in the killing of U.S. citizen Stephen Troell," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement late Thursday.

"It is critical that all those responsible for the brutal, premeditated assassination of Mr. Troell face justice and accountability. We once again extend our condolences to Mr. Troell's family and hope this verdict brings them some measure of justice."

Troell, a 45-year-old Tennessee native who worked for the Global English Institute language school in Baghdad, was shot and killed in the Iraqi capital during a seemingly botched kidnapping attempt.

After announcing the court's ruling Thursday, the interior ministry affirmed that it is "the watchful eye" of security and stability, capable of protecting citizens and visitors alike.

Advertisement

"It will not allow attacks on them in all governorates of the country, and will continue security work with the utmost professionalism and craftsmanship," it said.