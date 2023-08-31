Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 8:22 AM

Eurozone inflation steadies to 5.3% as energy price plunge tapers off

By Paul Godfrey
A slowdown in the rate at which prices were rising in the euro area, the 20-country bloc that uses the euro, ground to a halt in August, according to flash inflation estimates from the European Union's main statistical agency published Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A slowdown in the rate at which prices were rising in the euro area, the 20-country bloc that uses the euro, ground to a halt in August, according to flash inflation estimates from the European Union's main statistical agency published Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Annual inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged at 5.3% in August due to stubbornly high food prices which were only partly offset by the falling cost of energy, the European Union's main statistical agency said Thursday.

The latest figures mark an end to nine straight months of declining inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro despite the speed at which prices rose in August slowing across the board because energy prices fell less slowly than in July, flash estimates from Eurostat show.

Advertisement

Food, alcohol & tobacco prices were expected to have increased by 9.8% in August on an annual basis, down from 10.8%, while services prices grew 5.5%, compared with 5.6% in July and non-energy industrial goods inflation slowed from 5% in July to 4.8%.

However, while energy was 3.3% cheaper than it was in August 2022, the decline was significantly below the 6.1% fall seen in July, signaling that room for further reduction of energy prices may be limited going forward.

Read More

Closely watched underlying, core inflation -- which strips out volatile items such as food and energy -- fell 0.2% to 5.3%, matching the headline inflation figure.

Advertisement

At 6.4%, Germany had the highest inflation of the big four euro economies -- Germany, France, Italy and Spain -- managing to shave just 0.1% from the pace at which prices were rising largely due to energy price inflation bucking the zone trend by accelerating to 8.3% and strong wages growth.

Italy delivered the strongest result, extending a run of three consecutive months with decelerating inflation into August by posting a 0.8% fall to 5.5%, down from 6.3% in July.

Headline inflation in Spain and France, by contrast, went in the other direction after months of declines.

While enjoying one of the lowest levels of inflation in the euro area, Spanish prices rose to 2.4%, from 2.1% in July.

French inflation surged by 0.6% to 5.7%, from 5.1% the previous month, making it the seventh worst eurozone economy for inflation behind Germany and Slovenia.

The fact the fall in inflation from October's 10.6% peak has ground is likely to prompt the European Central Bank's governing council to hike its key deposit interest rate for the tenth time in a row when it meets Sept. 14.

In July, the ECB raised all three key interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the rates for refinancing, marginal lending and deposits to 4.25%, 4.50% and 3.75% respectively.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office 365, Microsoft 365 amid EU probe
World News // 4 minutes ago
Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office 365, Microsoft 365 amid EU probe
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced it will unbundle Teams from its two most popular software packages in Europe in an effort to cooperate with a European Union probe into whether the global tech giant broke antitrust laws.
Korean aerospace firm, Airbus team up to build combat helicopters
World News // 12 minutes ago
Korean aerospace firm, Airbus team up to build combat helicopters
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Korea Aerospace Industries announced Thursday it signed a new contract with Airbus to build about 300 attack helicopters over the next 10 years.
5 night rail maintenance workers killed by high speed train in northern Italy
World News // 2 hours ago
5 night rail maintenance workers killed by high speed train in northern Italy
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Five Italian workers in a night rail maintenance crew were killed when they were struck by a passing train traveling at high speed on the main line between Milan and Turin in the north of the country.
Hurricane Franklin moves farther away from Bermuda
World News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Franklin moves farther away from Bermuda
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin was moving out into the Atlantic Ocean and away from Bermuda early Thursday.
At least 63 dead, 43 injured in Johannesburg building fire
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 63 dead, 43 injured in Johannesburg building fire
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- At least 63 people were killed in an early Thursday fire that engulfed a five-story building in the South African city of Johannesburg, officials said.
After military coup, Gabon's president appeals for support from house arrest
World News // 1 day ago
After military coup, Gabon's president appeals for support from house arrest
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gabon President Ali Bongo, in a Wednesday statement from house arrest, appealed to his supporters to "raise your voice" against a military coup after army officers took over the government earlier in the day.
North Korea launches missiles as U.S.-S. Korea conclude annual exercise
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea launches missiles as U.S.-S. Korea conclude annual exercise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two ballistic missiles late Wednesday as part of what Pyongyang called a tactical nuclear strike drill it held in response to exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States.
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
World News // 16 hours ago
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The State Department on Wednesday warned U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible amid the island's deteriorating security and infrastructure.
Lithuania summons Vatican over Pope Francis describing Russia as 'enlightened'
World News // 19 hours ago
Lithuania summons Vatican over Pope Francis describing Russia as 'enlightened'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Lithuanian government has invited the Vatican representative to clarify comments delivered by Pope Francis to a gathering of Catholic Russian youth seen as glorifying the Russian empire.
New British rule would force convicts to attend sentencing hearing
World News // 20 hours ago
New British rule would force convicts to attend sentencing hearing
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A new proposed law in England and Wales would force convicted criminals to attend their sentencing, the British government announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement