Hurricane Franklin generates life-threatening surf, rip currents along U.S. east coast

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin is expected hit Bermuda with tropical storm conditions Wednesday morning, according to forecasters who said the storm has already begun to generate life-threatening surf and rip currents along the east coast of the United States.
In its 2 a.m. EDT Wednesday update, the National Hurricane Center said the Category 3 storm, the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, was located about 230 miles west of Bermuda, and had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.