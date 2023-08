Undated image of convicted British nurse Lucy Letby. Her refusal to appear at her sentencing was one of the inspirations of a new proposed law forcing convicts to do so. Photo courtesy of Cheshire Police

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A new proposed law in England and Wales would force convicted criminals to attend their sentencing, the British government announced Wednesday. The new reform would give judges the power to compel offenders to appear in court for their sentencing. The proposal will allow custody officers to use "reasonable force" to make offenders comply. Advertisement

Offenders could serve an additional two years in prison on top of their sentence if they still decline to be present. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will likely bring the new legislation in front of parliament in the fall.

Complaints about offenders refusing to sit for their sentencing reached a new high earlier this month when former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby declined to enter the court for her whole-life sentence after being found guilty in the death of seven babies.

The effort for the legislative change was led by Farah Naz, the aunt of Zara Aleena, and Cheryl Korbel, the mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Aleena's convicted murderer, Jordan McSweeney, and Olivia's convicted killer Thomas Cashman, both refused to attend their sentencing hearings as well.

Letby's defiance hit an emotional chord on Aug. 21 after 10 families gave wrenching victims' impact statements about their children dying at the nurse's hand only to see the nurse refuse to face the judge when it came time for her sentences.

Advertisement

That left Manchester Crown Court Judge James Goss to sentence her in absentia without facing the families.