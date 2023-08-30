Japan may extend fuel subsidies as retail gas prices top $5 per gallon

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- With public approval waning, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday suggested further subsidies may be necessary as commuters cope with record-level retail gasoline prices.
Kishida's government unveiled fuel subsidies in January 2022 and those are set to expire by the end of next month. A decline in the value of the yen, along with an uptick in crude oil prices, have combined to make fuels more expensive in the Japanese market, the third-largest economy in the world behind the United States and China, respectively.