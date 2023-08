Toyota Wednesday reopened Japanese factories shut down by a computer system glitch Monday as it announced July production and sales were up. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Most of Toyota's assembly plants in Japan reopened Wednesday after a computer system that processes vehicle parts orders failed Monday, shutting down production. Production is expected to resume at 25 lines in 12 Japanese plants, Toyota said in a statement Tuesday. The company said its Toyota Motor Kyushu Miyata Plant and the Daihatsu Kyoto Plant will resume operations from the second shift onward Wednesday. Advertisement

The glitch is being investigated.

"It is our understanding that the malfunction of the system was not caused by a cyberattack. However, we will continue to investigate the cause," Toyota said.

A cyberattack in July forced Toyota to close operations at its major shipping hub at the Port of Nagoya. A similar attack in February 2022 closed Toyota production for days after parts supplier Kojima Industries was hacked.

The company's sales and production were both higher in July than a year ago, Toyota said in a separate statement Wednesday.

Worldwide Toyota sales were up 7.8% in July and global production rose 14.6%.

Counting the Daihatsu and Hino brands, Toyota's worldwide production was up 10% for a July record 918,347 vehicles.

Toyota's sales for the year through July were up 5.5% over last year. Global production for the first half of 2023 was up 12.5%.

Advertisement