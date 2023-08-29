Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 1:01 PM

Ukraine evacuates families from Zaporizhzhia zone being shelled by Russians

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukrainian authorities will evacuate families with children and those with limited mobility from towns hear the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It has been occupied by Russian forces since last year. File Photo by Russian Emergencies Ministry Handout/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian authorities will evacuate families with children and those with limited mobility from towns hear the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It has been occupied by Russian forces since last year. File Photo by Russian Emergencies Ministry Handout/EPA-EFE

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday initiated a mandatory evacuation of 121 people living in settlements that have been exposed to Russian shelling.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the coordination council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration.

Advertisement

"The participants of the meeting unanimously voted for the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons replacing them, or other legal representatives from certain settlements of Vasylivskyi and Pology districts of Zaporizhzhia region, located near the areas of hostilities," the Ukrainian Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are talking about five settlements: the city of Huliaipole, the urban-type settlement Stepnogorsk, as well as the villages of Preobrazhenka, Yehorivka, Novopavlivka. Due to the difficult security situation and enemy shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying persons (family members) will be forcibly evacuated from there," the ministry continued.

People with limited mobility also will have to evacuate.

"In addition to children, mandatory evacuation will also apply to people with limited mobility living in these settlements of the region," the ministry continued.

On Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced that Ukrainian forces had liberated the town of Robotyne, potentially setting the stage for further pushes south toward the key occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
World News // 4 hours ago
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Facebook parent company Meta said in a report released Tuesday that it took down a Chinese covert digital influence operation that sought to discredit U.S. institutions and the West while promoting its own agenda.
British foreign secretary flies into Beijing for first high-level summit in five years
World News // 5 hours ago
British foreign secretary flies into Beijing for first high-level summit in five years
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Britain's top diplomat, James Cleverly, will touch down in Beijing on Wednesday on the first visit by a British foreign minister in five years in an effort to kickstart a new approach after a series of disputes.
Computer glitch shuts down operations at 14 Toyota assembly plants across Japan
World News // 5 hours ago
Computer glitch shuts down operations at 14 Toyota assembly plants across Japan
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A computer malfunction forced Toyota to shut down operations at all the company's 14 vehicle assembly plants across Japan Tuesday, but officials did not believe that hackers were responsible.
U.N.: Gangs forcing vulnerable people to commit online crimes
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N.: Gangs forcing vulnerable people to commit online crimes
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A growing number of organized criminal gangs are using the Internet to entrap victims, including those who are vulnerable like migrants and refugees, into illegal acts with threats and violence, the United Nations said.
British airport delays may last days, government rules out cyberattack
World News // 6 hours ago
British airport delays may last days, government rules out cyberattack
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Although the "technical issues" that haunted British commercial aviation on Monday have been fixed, the delays at the country's busiest airports are expected to last for days, officials said on Tuesday.
Franklin remains powerful category 4 hurricane despite weakening overnight
World News // 3 days ago
Franklin remains powerful category 4 hurricane despite weakening overnight
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Franklin, the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, remained a very powerful category 4 storm early Tuesday.
Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Russian authorities on Monday charged a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok with collecting information about the war in Ukraine for the American government.
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
World News // 19 hours ago
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- France will ban students from wearing abayas, the long, robe-like garments worn by Muslim women, in state schools this academic year as the country faces accusations of Islamophobia from a growing Muslim minority.
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
World News // 1 day ago
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's convenience store chain E-Mart 24 said Monday that drone delivery services at a store in Gimcheon have begun.
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Italian energy company Eni said Monday it started production off the Ivory Coast in the Baleine oil and gas field, an accomplishment made less than two years after the initial discovery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
Florida sheriff's helicopter falls into apartment building, killing 2, injuring 4
Florida sheriff's helicopter falls into apartment building, killing 2, injuring 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement