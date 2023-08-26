Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 26, 2023 / 1:18 PM / Updated at 1:52 AM

Hurricane Franklin takes aim at Bermuda as powerful category 4 storm

By Patrick Hilsman & Darryl Coote & Sheri Walsh
Hurricane Franklin has become a powerful category 4 storm with life-threatening surf and rip currents in Bermuda and along the Southeast coast of the United States. Photo courtesy of NOAA
Hurricane Franklin has become a powerful category 4 storm with life-threatening surf and rip currents in Bermuda and along the Southeast coast of the United States. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Franklin, the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, remained a very powerful category 4 storm early Tuesday, with forecasters warning that it was producing life-threatening surf and rip currents in Bermuda and along the southeast coast of the United States.

In its 2 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located 405 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, making it a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Advertisement

Franklin was moving north at 9 mph.

Forecasters predict Franklin will continue to strengthen overnight before gradually starting to weaken Tuesday afternoon.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible for the area within 48 hours. The center of Franklin is expected to pass well to the west of Bermuda on Wednesday.

Life-threatening surf and rip currents generated by the storm had already begun to impact the British island territory and the coast of southeast United States, the NHC said, while warning that the conditions were expected to spread northward along the U.S. east coast and Atlantic Canada over the next few days.

Advertisement

As Franklin was heading toward Bermuda on Monday, Tropical Storm Idalia was heading for Florida where it is forecast to hit Wednesday as a hurricane.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Russian authorities on Monday charged a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok with collecting information about the war in Ukraine for the American government.
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
World News // 6 hours ago
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- France will ban students from wearing abayas, the long, robe-like garments worn by Muslim women, in state schools this academic year as the country faces accusations of Islamophobia from a growing Muslim minority.
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
World News // 12 hours ago
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's convenience store chain E-Mart 24 said Monday that drone delivery services at a store in Gimcheon have begun.
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
World News // 13 hours ago
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Italian energy company Eni said Monday it started production off the Ivory Coast in the Baleine oil and gas field, an accomplishment made less than two years after the initial discovery.
China's Evergrande stock collapses as trading resumes after suspension
World News // 15 hours ago
China's Evergrande stock collapses as trading resumes after suspension
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shares in troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande ended their first day on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday since trading was suspended 17 months ago down 79% as the company grapples with huge losses and debt.
'Technical issues' cause delays at British airports
World News // 15 hours ago
'Technical issues' cause delays at British airports
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights at airports throughout Britain were delayed Monday as the National Air Traffic Services said it was experiencing "technical issues."
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Ukraine's summer counteroffensive continued to notch up incremental gains, recapturing a village on the southern front Monday and continuing to advance to the south and southeast, according to the defense ministry.
Japan PM Kishida urges China to stop 'regrettable' water complaint phone calls
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan PM Kishida urges China to stop 'regrettable' water complaint phone calls
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged China to halt harassing phone calls in response to Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Zimbabwe opposition alleges fraud after Mnangagwa wins second term
World News // 18 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition alleges fraud after Mnangagwa wins second term
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The leader of Zimbabwe's opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of stealing the general election after the Zanu-PF incumbent was declared the winner.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces bid for Taiwan presidency
World News // 22 hours ago
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces bid for Taiwan presidency
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Terry Gou, the founder and former chief executive officer of technology manufacturer Foxconn, announced Monday that he is running for president of Taiwan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement