Hurricane Franklin takes aim at Bermuda as powerful category 4 storm

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Franklin, the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, remained a very powerful category 4 storm early Tuesday, with forecasters warning that it was producing life-threatening surf and rip currents in Bermuda and along the southeast coast of the United States.
In its 2 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located 405 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, making it a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.