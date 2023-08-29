Trending
World News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 8:36 AM

Computer glitch shuts down operations at 14 Toyota assembly plants across Japan

Cyberattack unlikely, company officials say

By A.L. Lee
A computer malfunction forced Toyota to shut down operations at all the company's 14 vehicle assembly plants across Japan Tuesday, but officials did not believe that hackers were responsible. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A computer malfunction forced Toyota to shut down operations at all the company's 14 vehicle assembly plants across Japan Tuesday, but officials did not believe that hackers were responsible.

The glitch left the Japanese automaker unable to order parts and components to supply 28 production lines across the 14 sites, while 13,000 new vehicles were delayed as technicians worked to fix the issue.

It was unclear when operations would return to normal after the company sent workers home early at a dozen manufacturing facilities before suspending operations at a Miyata plant in Fukuoka and Daihatsu Motor's plant in Kyoto.

An investigation was underway, but Toyota officials said there was not immediately any evidence to indicate the issue was caused by a possible cyberattack amid a recent spike in such crimes throughout Asia.

A cyberattack in July forced Toyota to shutter operations at the Port of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, a major shipping hub for the company.

A similar episode occurred in February 2022 when hackers breached Kojima Industries -- a major parts supplier -- which shuttered production at Toyota's facilities for days.

Tuesday's glitch also comes amid an emerging territorial dispute between Japan and China over Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean -- raising even more speculation that Beijing may be involved in the latest fallout at Toyota.

Japan experienced a historic rise in cybercrimes throughout 2022, with 12,369 new cases coming under investigation, which was 160 more hacking incidents than the year before, according to Japan's National Police Agency.

Ransomware attacks in Japan have also increased by 58% since 2021, while mostly targeting small and medium-size businesses.

The suppliers who make parts for global giants like Toyota have become increasingly targeted as they hold potential for a more lucrative payday for computer criminals.

