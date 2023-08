Hurricane Franklin was continuing to strengthen Sunday night. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin was continuing to strengthen Sunday night as it nears Bermuda, with forecasters predicting that it is to become a major storm. The National Hurricane Center is warning that the system will produce potentially life-threatening surf and rip currents along the U.S. east coast this week. Advertisement

In its 11 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Franklin was located about 340 miles north of Grand Turk Island and about 530 miles southwest of Bermuda.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

"A gradual turn toward the north and north-northeast with a slightly faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days," it said.

"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Franklin is expected to become a major hurricane on Monday."

Swells generated by Franklin were beginning to affect Bermuda on Sunday night, with forecasters expecting them to spread toward the U.S. east coast during the next couple of days, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Franklin was taking aim on Bermuda on Sunday night as Tropical Storm Idalia was heading for Florida where it is forecast to hit Wednesday as a hurricane.